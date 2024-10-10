Business Standard
Suspected attacks by Houthi rebels target ship in Red Sea: Officials

At least two more projectiles later fell in the waters around the vessel, which was a distance away from Hodeida, the Houthi-controlled port from which many of the rebels' attacks have been launched

In Thursday's attack, Ambrey said it assessed the vessel to have a strong affiliation with the Houthi targeting profile, without elaborating | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Dubai
A series of suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship on Thursday in the Red Sea, authorities said.

The attack comes as the rebels continue to threaten ships moving through the Red Sea, a waterway that once saw USD 1 trillion in goods move through it a year, over the ongoing conflicts in the Mideast stemming from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

A ship in the Red Sea skirting the coast of the East Africa found itself struck first by a projectile that damaged the vessel, but sparked no fire and caused no injuries, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. The private security firm Ambrey identified the ship as a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker.

 

At least two more projectiles later fell in the waters around the vessel, which was a distance away from Hodeida, the Houthi-controlled port from which many of the rebels' attacks have been launched.

The rebels did not immediately claim the attack. However, it can take them hours or even days to acknowledge their assaults.

The Houthis have targeted more than 80 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the war in Gaza started in October. They seized one vessel and sank two in the campaign that has also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a US-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets, which have included Western military vessels as well.

The rebels maintain that they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to force an end to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran.

In Thursday's attack, Ambrey said it assessed the vessel to have a strong affiliation with the Houthi targeting profile, without elaborating.


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

