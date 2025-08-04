Monday, August 04, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan defence ministry detects Chinese military activity around territory

Taiwan defence ministry detects Chinese military activity around territory

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC +8), and four out of the five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Earlier on Sunday, MND said it observed the sorties of five PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around its territory. (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday detected five sorties of PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC +8), and four out of the five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. 

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", MND said on X.

 

Earlier on Sunday, MND said it observed the sorties of five PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

While on Saturday, the MND had detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters, whereas on Friday, the MND detected 20 sorties of PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around it. 

Also Read

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity around its territory

Britain, UK, UK flag

Britain ready to fight China over Taiwan, backs peaceful resolution

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 10 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity around its territory

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

Taiwanese, Vietnamese firms keen to invest in footwear sector in India: CLE

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China. 

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Asia shares sideswiped by US economic jitters, retreat in oil prices

Russia, Russian govt, Russian flag, Russia flag

Russian university creates world's first anti-drone rifle simulator

US China flag, US-China flag

China pushes back at US demands to stop buying Russian, Iranian oil

Boeing

Boeing fighter jet workers plan to strike after rejecting labour deal

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Myanmar, no damage reported so far

Topics : Taiwan China military military aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Cricket MatchesSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon