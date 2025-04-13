Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Tariff pause on electronics for brief period, says Howard Lutnick

Tariff pause on electronics for brief period, says Howard Lutnick

Lutnick comments indicate that the exemptions, published in a US Customs and Border Protection document late Friday, were made to shift those products ultimately to a different levy

Trump’s latest exemptions cover almost $390 billion in US imports based on official US 2024 trade statistics, including more than $101 billion from China | (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Josh Wingrove 
 
Smartphones, computers and other electronic devices that won exemptions from some US tariffs will be part of a forthcoming levy on semiconductors, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, dampening what China had called a “small step” toward easing the trade fight between the world’s two biggest economies. 
Lutnick, speaking Sunday on ABC’s This Week, signaled that the late Friday reprieve — exempting a range of electronics from 125% tariffs on China and a 10% flat rate around the globe — was temporary, and reiterated President Donald Trump’s longstanding plan to apply a different, specific levy to the sector.
 
 
“All those products are going to come under semiconductors, and they’re going to have a special focus-type of tariff to make sure that those products get reshored,” Lutnick said. “We can’t be relying on China for fundamental things that we need.”
 
His comments indicate that the exemptions, published in a US Customs and Border Protection document late Friday, were made to shift those products ultimately to a different levy, which Trump has long threatened for semiconductors, and not to indefinitely claw back the scope of Trump’s tariffs.

The move Friday was nonetheless a temporary victory for Apple Inc. and other manufacturers who rely on Chinese manufacturing in particular, and the country’s government had welcomed the exemptions and urged Trump to go further.
 
“This is a small step by the US toward correcting its wrongful action of unilateral ‘reciprocal tariffs’”, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement posted on its official WeChat account on Sunday. The ministry urged the US to “take a big stride in completely abolishing the wrongful action, and return to the correct path of resolving differences through equal dialog based on mutual respect.”
 
But Lutnick and other administration officials said Sunday it was only a pause before they’re shifted to different levies, though those will almost certainly be lower than the 125% rate on China that Trump set last week.
 
Trump’s latest exemptions cover almost $390 billion in US imports based on official US 2024 trade statistics, including more than $101 billion from China, according to data compiled by Gerard DiPippo, associate director of the Rand China Research Center.
 
Semiconductor Tariffs To Come 
The White House had long said it would not apply its country tariffs — 125% on China, 10% on nearly every other nation — to sectors that were going to get their own specific levies. Trump has already enacted those sector-specific tariffs for steel, aluminum and autos, while teeing up addition ones on auto parts and copper and pledging yet others on semiconductor chips, pharmaceutical drugs, lumber and maybe critical minerals.
 
The semiconductor tariffs are “coming in probably a month or two,” Lutnick said. He said a notice will be published in the federal registry this week related to semiconductors, but he didn’t elaborate.
 
Trump on Saturday hinted at further developments on Monday.
 
“We’ll be very specific on Monday,” he told reporters on Air Force One. “We’re taking in a lot of money; as a country we’re taking in a lot of money.”
 
Friday’s exclusion was the first time that the Trump administration published a detailed list of what products it thinks fall under the umbrella of semiconductors, which are used in electronics products of all kinds. They are not required to apply the sectoral tariff to the same list but Lutnick indicated they would.
 
It’s not clear what tariff rate the administration would apply semiconductors, but they’ve been 25% so far on other industries. Those tariffs may prove more permanent than Trump’s country rates, which are based on a more vulnerable legal authority and which he’s said he will negotiate.
 
The tariff reprieve does not extend to a separate Trump levy on China — a 20% duty applied to pressure Beijing to crack down on fentanyl, including the shipment of precursor materials. Other previously existing levies, including those that predate Trump’s current term, also appear unaffected.
 
On China, “everyone pays at least the 20 percent and these particular components are being put through a separate process controlled by the Department of Commerce which is the 232,” Lutnick told ABC.
 

Topics : US tariff hikes Trump's tariff hikes US tariff on Chinese imports US tech industry

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

