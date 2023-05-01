close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tech, AI to drive demand for specialists, decline of clerical work: WEF

Over the next five years, nearly a quarter of all jobs will change as a result of AI, digitization and other economic developments like the green energy transition and supply chain re-shoring

Bloomberg
artificial intelligence, AI

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Bryce Baschuk
Global labor markets are poised for a new era of turbulence as technologies like artificial intelligence accelerate the decline of clerical work, while simultaneously increasing demand for technology and cybersecurity specialists. 
 
Over the next five years, nearly a quarter of all jobs will change as a result of AI, digitization and other economic developments like the green energy transition and supply chain re-shoring, according to a report published by the World Economic Forum in Geneva on Monday. 
While the study expects AI to result in “significant labor-market disruption,” the net impact of most technologies will be positive over the next five years as big data analytics, management technologies and cybersecurity become the biggest drivers of employment growth. 

Graph

Also Read

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

Success of climate crisis will in part depend on India's decisions: US

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

76 schools in Balochistan closed or occupied by Pakistani Army: Report

Talks underway to return colonial-era artefacts, indigenous loot: Pope

2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; 19-year-old man arrested

Joe Biden gets a chance to mock 'Fox News', and gleefully takes it


The emergence of AI applications like ChatGPT, which uses machines to simulate human reasoning and problem solving, will have a particularly pronounced impact by displacing and automating many roles that involve reasoning, communicating and coordinating, the report said. 
Some 75% of surveyed companies said they expect to adopt AI technologies over the next five years, which they predict will eliminate up to 26 million jobs in record-keeping and administrative positions — think cashiers, ticket clerks, data entry and accounting. The WEF study surveyed more than 800 companies that collectively employ 11.3 million workers across 45 economies from all over the world. 

For now, AI remains a smaller threat to labor prospects than other macroeconomic factors like slower economic growth, supply shortages and inflation, the report said. Opportunities for job creation will likely come from investments that facilitate the green transition of businesses, the broader application of ESG standards and a broad reorientation of global supply chains, it said. 
Topics : Artificial intelligence World Economic Forum india jobs Indian jobs Indian job seekers Tech jobs

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka assembly polls: JP Nadda to release BJP election manifesto today

Nadda, J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda
3 min read

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Commercial LPG
1 min read

76 schools in Balochistan closed or occupied by Pakistani Army: Report

Photo: Wikipedia
3 min read

Talks underway to return colonial-era artefacts, indigenous loot: Pope

Pope Francis
4 min read

2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; 19-year-old man arrested

Shooting, Gun
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

Federal Reserve seen boosting rates even as economic risks build in US

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

US regulators racing to find a rescuer to buy First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank
2 min read

LIVE news: Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 in Delhi

Commercial LPG
1 min read

Sudan crisis: Fighting continues, ceasefire set to end at midnight

dsag
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon