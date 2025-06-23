Monday, June 23, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tesla launches long-awaited robotaxi service with low-key rollout

Tesla launches long-awaited robotaxi service with low-key rollout

The first robotaxi trips were limited to a narrow portion of Tesla's hometown of Austin, with an employee in each vehicle keeping tabs on the operations

Tesla robotaxi

A Tesla robotaxi vehicle in Austin. (Image: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Kara Carlson
 
Tesla Inc. rolled out its long-promised driverless taxi service to a handful of riders Sunday, a modest debut for what Elon Musk sees as a transformative new business line.
 
The first robotaxi trips were limited to a narrow portion of Tesla’s hometown of Austin, with an employee in each vehicle keeping tabs on the operations. The carmaker hand-picked a friendly crop of initial riders, which featured investors and social-media influencers who live-streamed their trips.
 
In one video, Herbert Ong, who runs a fan account, marveled over the speed of the vehicle and the ability to park autonomously. Another influencer with the @BLKMDL3 handle on X said the trip was “smoother than a human driver.” Sawyer Merritt, a Tesla investor who runs an account focused on the company, called the experience “awesome.” 
 

Also Read

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Would you hail robotaxi? Musk bets cabs will give Tesla lift after boycotts

Tesla

Tesla to launch India showrooms in July with China-made Model Y EVs

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla joins Austin's self-driving race with launch of Robotaxi service

Tesla robotaxi

Musk reveals Tesla robotaxi rollout plans: What is it, how does it work?

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

'I like Tesla': Trump signals truce with Elon Musk after week-long feud

 
With no kickoff event and little in the way of formal announcements, Tesla has relied largely on word of mouth and media coverage ahead of the robotaxi launch, which comes about a decade after Musk began talking about the possibility. The unveiling was uncharacteristically low-key for a company that held a “Cyber Rodeo” to mark a Texas factory opening in 2022 and an invite-only party near Hollywood last year to unveil autonomous products.
 
Musk is reorienting the carmaker around hyped-but-still-unproven technologies including self-driving vehicles and humanoid robots. Some investors are counting on new markets to revive Tesla following a sales slump and consumer backlash against the chief executive officer. Its shares have tumbled 20% this year.
 
“Robotaxis are critical to the Tesla investment case,” Tom Narayan, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. About 60% of Narayan’s valuation for the shares is attributable to the self-driving vehicles.
 
The videos of the robotaxi launch posted Sunday were largely mundane, showing Model Y SUVs driving short distances, navigating intersections, avoiding pedestrians and parking — albeit with no one sitting in the driver’s seat. There were some hiccups, like when one streamer tested a button to have the vehicle pull over and it instead briefly stopped in the middle of a road before the vehicle began moving again.
 
The first riders are being charged a flat rate of $4.20 per trip, Musk said Sunday, though it’s unclear what pricing will look like longer term. Robotaxis will be available between 6 a.m. and midnight daily within a geofenced area of the city, not including the airport, according to terms of use that some early riders posted. Service may be limited or unavailable in foul weather. 
 
The launch marks a crucial test for Tesla, which is using only 10 to 20 vehicles at first. It’s aiming to show it can safely and successfully navigate real-world traffic, which has tripped up some other companies and brought regulatory scrutiny.
 
Cruise, the now-defunct autonomy business of General Motors Co., grounded its fleet in late 2023 and had its operating license suspended in California following an accident that injured a pedestrian. Uber Technologies Inc. ceased testing self-driving vehicles after one of its SUVs struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona in 2018. Less than three years later, the company agreed to sell its self-driving business.
 
While Tesla hasn’t said when the robotaxi service will open to the general public, Musk has pledged to scale up quickly and expand to other US cities in the near future.
 
The company faces a crowded market in Austin. Waymo, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc., is scaling up in the city through a partnership with Uber. Amazon.com Inc.’s Zoox is also testing there. 
 
Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities who rates Tesla outperform, said he expects robotaxis to be competitive with Waymo from the start. After a member of his team rode in one Sunday, the analyst told Bloomberg the robotaxi user experience was “better than expected.”
 

More From This Section

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US state dept issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans after attack on Iran

Israel Flag, Israel

World must guarantee threat of nuclear Iran never returns, says Israel

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

US eliminated top threat to humanity with strikes on Iran: Israeli envoy

summers, heat, rising tempertature, warm climate

Eastern half of US faces dangerous heat wave, expected to last until Jun 25

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

Americans react to US strikes on Iran with worry, support for Israel

Topics : Tesla Tesla self-driving car Elon Musk Tesla cars

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon