Trump admin to review Harvard funding after Columbia yields to govt demand

A federal anti-semitism task force is reviewing more than $255 million in contracts between Harvard and the federal government to make sure the school is following civil rights laws

Harvard University (Photo: Bloomberg)

Harvard University has become the latest target in the Trump administration's approach to fight campus anti-semitism. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Harvard University has become the latest target in the Trump administration's approach to fight campus anti-semitism, with the announcement of a new comprehensive review that could jeopardize billions of dollars for the Ivy League college.

A federal anti-semitism task force is reviewing more than $255 million in contracts between Harvard and the federal government to make sure the school is following civil rights laws, the administration announced Monday. The government also will examine USD 8.7 billion in grant commitments to Harvard and its affiliates.

The same task force cut $400 million from Columbia University and threatened to slash billions more if it refused a list of demands from President Donald Trump's administration. Columbia agreed to many of the changes this month, drawing praise from some Jewish groups and condemnation from free speech groups, who see it as a stunning intrusion by the federal government.

 

Dozens of other universities have been put on notice by the Trump administration that they could face similar treatment over allegations of anti-semitism. The federal government is a major provider of revenue for American universities through grants for scientific research.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Harvard symbolizes the American Dream but has jeopardized its reputation by promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry.

Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus, McMahon said in a statement.

The announcement didn't say whether the government had made any specific demands of Harvard. The Education Department, the Health and Human Services Department and the US General Services Administration are leading the review.

The review will determine whether orders to halt work should be issued for certain contracts between Harvard and the federal government, the government said. The task force is also ordering Harvard to submit a list of all contracts with the federal government, both directly with the school or through any of its affiliates.

The Task Force will continue its efforts to root out anti-Semitism and to refocus our institutions of higher learning on the core values that undergird a liberal education, said Sean Keveney, acting general counsel for Health and Human Services. We are pleased that Harvard is willing to engage with us on these goals.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

