Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's April 2 tariffs to take immediate effect, says White House

Trump's April 2 tariffs to take immediate effect, says White House

Trump on April 2 plans to roll out tariffs on global trading partners during an event planned for 4 pm in the White House Rose Garden

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump on April 2 plans to roll out tariffs on global trading partners during an event planned for 4 pm in the White House Rose Garden. | Photo: PTI

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Catherine Lucey 
President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs will take immediate effect after they are announced Wednesday, his top spokeswoman said.  
“My understanding is that the tariff announcement will come tomorrow. They will be effective immediately, and the president has been teasing this for quite some time,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.   
Trump on April 2 plans to roll out tariffs on global trading partners during an event planned for 4 pm in the White House Rose Garden, the centerpiece of his effort to bring back manufacturing to the US and reshape a world trade system he has long decried as unfair.  
 
Leavitt provided few clues about the size and scope of the levies, but said Trump would be willing to listen to foreign governments and corporate leaders who ask for lower rates. She said many nations had already contacted the administration about the president’s plans.  
“Certainly, the president is always up to take a phone call, always up for a good negotiation, but he is very much focused on fixing the wrongs of the past and showing that American workers have a fair shake,” she said.  

Also Read

Premiumforeign portfolio investor, FPI, Trading

FPI selloff ahead of US President Donald Trump tariff move rattles markets

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs threaten $8.2 bn US dairy exports amid global uncertainty

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict

CEO murder case: Trump admin to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione

Telecom

US slams India's local testing regime, standards for telecom & electronics

Donald Trump, Trump

Reciprocal US tariffs prompt India, others to lower duties: Donald Trump

The spokeswoman also downplayed market volatility ahead of the announcement. Investor fears that tariffs could drive up consumer prices have driven a weeks-long US stock selloff. 
“Like they were in his first term, Wall Street will be just fine,” Leavitt said. 
Asked about the notion that White House advisers could misjudge the effect of the tariffs and ultimately hurt the US economy, Leavitt dismissed the possibility.  
“They’re not going to be wrong,” she said. “It is going to work, and the president has a brilliant team of advisers who have been studying these issues for decades, and we are focused on restoring the golden age of America and making America a manufacturing superpower.”

More From This Section

Johnson & Johnson baby powder

Bankruptcy judge rejects J&J's talc baby powder related settlement plan

Manufacturing sector

US manufacturing contracts again as tariffs, inflation fears rise

Tesla

Tesla car sales decline in key European markets amid protests, competition

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil steadies near $75 as market weighs Trump tariffs, sanctions on Russia

European Union flag

EU prepares 'strong plan' to tackle Trump's global tariff threats

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs White House Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon