Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case till Nov elections

Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case till Nov elections

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote that a delay would also allow Trump time to weigh next steps

Donald Trump

Donald Trump is asking the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing. | Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump is asking the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.
In a letter made public Thursday, a lawyer for the former president and current Republican nominee suggested that sentencing Trump as scheduled on Sept 18 about seven weeks before Election Day would amount to election interference.
Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote that a delay would also allow Trump time to weigh next steps after the trial judge, Juan M Merchan, is expected to rule Sept 16 on the defence's request to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case because of the US Supreme Court's July presidential immunity ruling.
There is no basis for continuing to rush, Blanche wrote.

Topics : Donald Trump US Presidential poll US presidential election

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

