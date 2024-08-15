Retail sales up 1% in July after 0.2% drop in June, says US commerce dept

US retail sales rose more than expected in July, which could help to allay financial market fears of a sharp economic slowdown that were fanned by a jump in the unemployment rate.



Retail sales increased 1.0 per cent last month after a downwardly revised 0.2 per cent drop in June, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Thursday.



Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, advancing 0.3 per cent after previously being reported as unchanged.



Signs that demand is not collapsing could prompt financial markets to dial back expectations for a 50 basis points interest rate cut next month. The odds continue to favor a quarter-point rate reduction, with inflation rising mildly in July.

