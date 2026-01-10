Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump calls for one-year 10% cap on credit card rates amid cost pressure

Trump calls for one-year 10% cap on credit card rates amid cost pressure

The US president said the proposed cap, set to begin on January 20, would stop excessive charges by card issuers, though details on enforcement and industry compliance remain unclear

Trump

Please be informed that we will no longer let the American public be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies: Trump

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump called for a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10 per cent, saying the measure would take effect from January 20, as he stepped up efforts to address voter concerns over rising costs ahead of the November midterm elections. January 20 marks the completion of one year of the second Trump administration.
 
In a post on social media, Trump accused credit card companies of charging “20 to 30 per cent, and even more” in interest, claiming such practices were allowed to continue unchecked under the previous administration.
 
“Please be informed that we will no longer let the American public be ‘ripped off’ by credit card companies,” he wrote.
 
 
However, Trump did not specify how the proposed cap would be implemented, nor whether it would require legislation or regulatory action. It also remains unclear whether credit card issuers would voluntarily comply or what steps the administration might take to enforce such a limit.
 
The announcement aligns with Trump’s broader push to demonstrate action on prices and household finances, which have emerged as a key political issue. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump had pledged to seek limits on the interest rates charged by credit card companies, tapping into widespread frustration over rising consumer debt.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Trump vows to secure Greenland 'easy' or 'hard way' before Russia, China

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi air remains 'very poor' as rain fails to bring respite; AQI at 363

Gustavo Petro, Colombia President

Colombian President Petro resumes criticism of US after detente with Trump

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of ousted president Nicolas Maduro | Reuters

Venezuela seeks closer ties with US while condemning Maduro's fall

US embassy in Venezuela

US sends delegation to Venezuela to restore ties after Maduro's capture

 
The proposal drew immediate political reactions. Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, said on X that Trump had previously promised to cap credit card interest rates but instead “deregulated big banks charging up to 30 per cent interest”. Sanders has long advocated for stricter controls on consumer lending, alongside Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri.
 
Hawley, however, welcomed Trump’s latest remarks, posting on X: “Fantastic idea. Can’t wait to vote for this.
Banking industry groups have strongly opposed similar proposals in the past. In a letter sent last year to Sanders and Hawley, several banking trade associations warned that a 10 per cent cap could restrict access to credit for millions of consumers, Bloomberg reported. They argued that borrowers who rely on credit cards for short-term financing might be pushed towards higher-risk alternatives such as pawn shops, auto title lenders or unregulated online lenders.
 
The Bank Policy Institute also cautioned that while a cap may be well intentioned, it could reduce consumers’ access to card credit and lead issuers to scale back benefits, including popular rewards programmes tied to spending.

More From This Section

venezuela, chevron

Exxon calls Venezuela 'uninvestable' as Trump pushes $100 billion oil plan

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy's family bodyguard arrested on charges of drug trafficking

Iran, Iran flag

What to know about protests in Iran driven by inflation, economic strain

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Trump's Venezuela push threatens China's economic grip across Latin America

Donald Trump, Trump

After Machado offers her Nobel, Trump says it would be an 'honour'

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Credit Card Credit cards US economy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance