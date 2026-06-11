Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump calls off new Iran strikes, cites progress in ceasefire talks

Trump calls off new Iran strikes, cites progress in ceasefire talks

Trump on multiple occasions over the last several weeks has claimed that the warring parties have been on the cusp of a deal without anything coming to fruition

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he has called off new military strikes on Iran, hours after threatening to escalate the war.

The president said in a social media post that he made the move "based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved".

Trump also suggested that progress has been made in talks to extend the fragile ceasefire, writing that "discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail," approved by United States, Israel, and other regional allies. He did not offer details.

 

Trump on multiple occasions over the last several weeks has claimed that the warring parties have been on the cusp of a deal without anything coming to fruition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kenya airport

China wins $2.9 bn Kenya airport project, 50% more than dropped Adani bid

russia, ukraine, kyiv

The war in Ukraine has now gone on longer than World War I

British Defence Secretary John Healey delivers a speech on how the UK's defence industry is delivering growth and national renewal across the UK, at No 9 Downing Street in central London

British defence minister Healey resigns amid dispute over defence funding

Global warming, climate change

Global warming hits 1.37°C, may cross Paris accord limit in 4 years: Study

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Indian-American arrested in California over alleged $100 million bank fraud

Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDefence IndexSurveillance PricingDividend Stocks TodayReliance Meta PartnershipGNG Electronics share priceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance