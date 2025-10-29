Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan plans to send peace troops to Gaza: 'We will be proud to do it'

Pakistan plans to send peace troops to Gaza: 'We will be proud to do it'

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the government will take a decision after consulting parliament and other relevant institutions

Khwaja Asif, Pakistan defence minister

Pakistan's willingness to send troops to Gaza comes amid Islamabad's improved ties with Washington | File Image: DD News

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan is planning to send troops to Gaza as part of the proposed peacekeeping force after a truce was brokered by US President Donald Trump earlier this month, Geo News reported.
 
The country's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the government will consult parliament and other relevant institutions before taking a decision. "If Pakistan has to participate in it, then I think it will be a matter of pride for us. We will be proud to do it,” he told Geo News.
 

Trump-brokered ceasefire deal

 
Earlier this month, Trump brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, bringing the two-year-long war to a halt. Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas was required to disarm and release the hostages and the remains of those killed. 
 
 
The deal also called for a so-called international stabilisation force to maintain security. However, no country has committed troops to the force yet, while some have said they want more clarity on its mandate before sending soldiers.
 

US-Pakistan ties

 
Pakistan's willingness to send troops to Gaza comes amid Islamabad's improved ties with Washington. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, touting his role as a mediator in the India-Pakistan conflict that occurred in May this year.

Also Read

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan now paying a high price for its long-standing ties with Taliban

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Trump says he will resolve Pak-Afghan conflict very quickly

pakistan Flag

'Greylist exit no immunity': FATF's warning to Pakistan on terror finance

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Jaishankar slams Pak at UNGA, calls it 'epicentre of global terrorism'

pakistan Flag

Pak forces kill 17 militants in joint operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 
Trump also hosted Sharif and Munir at the White House, showering praise on both leaders.
 

Ceasefire violated?

 
On Tuesday (local time), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful strikes" by militant group Hamas in response to an alleged attack on Israeli IDF soldiers in Rafah, Gaza. The strikes killed at least 60 people, including children, and also injured many more. 
 
The Israeli government spokesperson also accused the militant group of misidentifying the remains of a hostage, adding that they "fabricated the discovery". However, the militant group rejected the accusation, stating that the group is trying to locate the remaining bodies amid the destruction caused by Israel's two-year offensive. Hamas' spokesperson Hazem Qassem said, "The movement is determined to hand over the bodies of the Israeli captives as soon as possible once they are located."
 
According to Gaza's health ministry, more than 68,500 Palestinians have died in the two-year-long war.
 

More From This Section

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Hurricane Melissa charges toward eastern Cuba after devastating Jamaica

israel, hostages, palestine

Israeli strikes kill 60 in Gaza after Hamas allegedly violated ceasefire

Trump, Jinping, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

Trump likely to discuss fentanyl tariffs, Nvidia's Blackwell chips with Xi

north korea, tech workers, fake tech workers, us vs north korea

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles while Trump visits South Korea

scientist, research Chinese scientist

Chinese researchers close in on US as leader in global science: Study

Topics : Donald Trump Pakistan Gaza israel Hamas BS Web Reports Khawaja Asif

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon