Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump declares fentanyl as weapon of mass destruction to tackle drug crisis

Trump declares fentanyl as weapon of mass destruction to tackle drug crisis

The move comes as Trump has cited fentanyl deaths to justify a series of attacks against boats in international waters that the Pentagon says were being used to smuggle drugs

Donald Trump

We’re going to start hitting them on land, which is a lot easier to do, frankly, but these are a direct military threat to the United States of America: Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Courtney Subramanian
 
President Donald Trump said he was classifying fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction” in his latest push to ratchet up pressure on Latin America over drug trafficking. 
“I’m taking one more step to protect Americans from the scourge of deadly fentanyl flooding into our country,” Trump said Monday during an event at the White House. “With this historic executive order I will sign today we’re formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, which is what it is.”
 
The Trump administration weighed a similar designation in the president’s first term, and allies have argued that doing so would allow the Department of Homeland Security to access money that had been appropriated for detecting and eliminating weapons of mass destruction. The text of Trump’s executive order was not immediately available.
 
 
The move comes as Trump has cited fentanyl deaths to justify a series of attacks against boats in international waters that the Pentagon says were being used to smuggle drugs, part of a campaign that has focused largely on encouraging Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro to give up power. Trump has vowed to expand the attacks to drug production targets on land.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump sues BBC for $5 billion over alleged misleading January 6 edit

casino, spin

Mets ballpark, Trump-run golf course among 3 awarded NYC casino licences

G-20

US plans to reduce number of G-20 finance meetings during its chairmanship

White House

White House ballroom construction matter of national security: Trump admin

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump mocks Rob Reiner in inflammatory social media post after his death

 
“We’re going to start hitting them on land, which is a lot easier to do, frankly, but these are a direct military threat to the United States of America,” Trump said. 
 
Trump border czar Tom Homan, who attended the event, told Axios in October the administration had been discussing the WMD idea for at least six months. US Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican close to the White House, introduced a bill earlier this year that would require the Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office to classify the drug as under its purview.
 
The move comes as the president is considering a move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, rallying cannabis stocks.

More From This Section

arrest, deportation, jail, crime, us prison, prison

Four arrested for plotting New Year's Eve attacks in Southern California

A screengrab taken from a handout video shows smoke as it billows, following an aircraft crash in Toluca, Mexico, December 15, 2025 | REUTERS

Small plane crashes in central Mexico, killing at least 7 people: Official

Brown University

Brown University attack: Hunt continues for shooter amid security questions

Bondi beach shooting, Australia

Australia Hanukkah shooting: US Jewish groups urge stricter event security

Rob_Reiner, Hollywood director

Rob Reiner death: Actor known for his work on both sides of the camera

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US drug war Banned drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLenovo Idea Tab PlusGold-Silver Price TodayUnemployment Rate in NovemberSHANTI BillMTNL's BKC Housing Block SaleBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon