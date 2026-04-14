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Home / World News / Trump deletes post seemingly depicting him as Jesus after backlash

Trump deletes post seemingly depicting him as Jesus after backlash

Trump said that he posted the image because he thought it showed him as a doctor but didn't explain his decision to delete it

US President Donald Trump

Trump called the US-born pope “WEAK on crime,” after the pope spoke out against the conflict. (Photo: YouTube/@WhiteHouse)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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By Laura Nahmias
 
US President Donald Trump deleted a social media post that seemingly depicted him as a Jesus Christ-like figure, after the image incited criticism, including from the president’s supporters.  
The post, which depicted Trump in robes touching a sick patient in front of an American flag, was published Sunday after the president criticised Pope Leo XIV for his condemnations of the US-Israeli war on Iran. 
Trump called the US-born pope “WEAK on crime,” after the pope spoke out against the conflict. 
 

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Speaking to reporters while receiving a McDonald’s delivery at the Oval Office Monday, Trump said that he posted the image because he thought it showed him as a doctor but didn’t explain his decision to delete it.
 
“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross,” Trump said. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better.”
 
Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, defended Trump in a Fox News interview later Monday, saying “the president was posting a joke” and took it down “because he recognised that a lot of people weren’t understanding his humour.”
 

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Topics : Donald Trump Social Media Jesus Christ Christianity

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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