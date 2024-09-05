Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Trump election subversion case back in court as judge holds hearing

Trump election subversion case back in court as judge holds hearing

Defence lawyers, by contrast, said they intended to file multiple motions to dismiss the case, including one that piggybacks off a judge's ruling that said Smith's appointment was unconstitutional

Donald Trump, Trump

The court in July ruled that former presidents enjoy absolute immunity for the exercise of their core constitutional duties and are presumptively immune from prosecution for all other official acts | (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A judge will hear arguments Thursday about potential next steps in the federal election subversion prosecution of Donald Trump in the first hearing since the Supreme Court narrowed the case by ruling that former presidents are entitled to broad immunity from criminal charges.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers submitted dueling proposals late Friday ahead of the status conference before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump is not expected to be present.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Special counsel Jack Smith's team, which filed a new indictment last week to strip out certain allegations against Trump and comply with the Supreme Court ruling, said it could be ready at any time to file a legal brief laying out its position on how to apply the justices' immunity opinion to the case.
Defence lawyers, by contrast, said they intended to file multiple motions to dismiss the case, including one that piggybacks off a Florida judge's ruling that said Smith's appointment was unconstitutional.
Neither side envisions a trial happening before the November election in which Trump is the Republican nominee, especially given the amount of work ahead as Chutkan is tasked with determining which of the acts alleged in the indictment can remain part of the case in light of the Supreme Court opinion.
The court in July ruled that former presidents enjoy absolute immunity for the exercise of their core constitutional duties and are presumptively immune from prosecution for all other official acts.

More From This Section

China-Africa Cooperation

Chinese, African leaders hold summit on deepening bilateral cooperation

Volvo

Volvo Cars to use Nvidia-powered software 'megacastings' for future EVs

Bangladesh Protest

Students in B'desh forced out Hasina month ago. Where do things stand now?

china Flag, China

China offers Africa billions in fresh financing, promises 1 million jobs

Jagmeet Singh, Justin Trudeau

Jagmeet Singh's NDP pulls support from Trudeau's govt, early polls likely

Smith's team responded to the ruling with a revised indictment last week that removed references to Trump's efforts to use the law enforcement powers of the Justice Department to remain in power, an area of conduct to which the Supreme Court said Trump is immune.
The case is one of two federal prosecutions against Trump. The other, charging him with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was dismissed in July by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who said Smith's appointment as special counsel was unlawful.
The Smith team has appealed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's new crypto biz could create more conflicts if he's elected prez

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: SC hearing on Delhi CM Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI begins

Donald Trump

US elections: Donald Trump's campaign reports raising $130 mn in August

trump Vs Harris, Donald Trump, Trump, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris accepts rules for Sept 10 debate with Trump, including muting mic

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US election: 'Indian Americans for Harris' grassroots campaign launched

Topics : Donald Trump US Elections 2020 US elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon