Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trump election subversion case: Judge rejects effort to dismiss indictment

Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race, also suggested that President Joe Biden and the Justice Department launched a prosecution to prevent him from winning reelection

Donald Trump, Trump

In their motion to dismiss the indictment, defence lawyers argued that Trump was mistreated because he was prosecuted even though others who have challenged election results have avoided criminal charges (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The federal judge presiding over the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump has rejected a defence effort to dismiss the indictment on claims that he was prosecuted for vindictive and political purposes.
The ruling from US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Saturday is the first substantive order since the case was returned to her Friday following a landmark Supreme Court opinion last month that conferred broad immunity for former presidents and narrowed special counsel Jack Smith's case against Trump.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In their motion to dismiss the indictment, defence lawyers argued that Trump was mistreated because he was prosecuted even though others who have challenged election results have avoided criminal charges. Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race, also suggested that President Joe Biden and the Justice Department launched a prosecution to prevent him from winning reelection.
But Chutkan rejected both arguments, saying Trump was not charged simply for challenging election results but instead for knowingly making false statements in furtherance of criminal conspiracies and for obstruction of election certification proceedings. She also said that his lawyers had misread news media articles that they had cited in arguing that the prosecution was political in nature.
After reviewing Defendant's evidence and arguments, the court cannot conclude that he has carried his burden to establish either actual vindictiveness or the presumption of it, and so finds no basis for dismissing this case on those grounds, Chutkan wrote in her order.
Also Saturday, she scheduled an August 16 status conference to discuss next steps in the case.

More From This Section

US takes additional steps to support Israel's defence amid regional tension

Buffett surprises by slashing Berkshire's Apple stake, move to alarm market

B'desh PM calls emergency meet with varsity heads amid anti-quota protests

Iran says short-range projectile killed Hamas' Haniyeh, vows retaliation

Russia reports Ukrainian drone barrage, Kyiv says it hit an airfield

The four-count indictment, brought in August 2023, accuses Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Biden through a variety of schemes, including by badgering his vice president, Mike Pence, to block the formal certification of electoral votes.
Trump's lawyers argued that he was immune from prosecution as a former president, and the case has been on hold since December as his appeal worked its way through the courts.
The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 opinion, held that presidents enjoy absolute immunity for core constitutional duties and are presumptively immune from prosecution for all other official acts. The justices sent the case back to Chutkan to determine which acts alleged in the indictment can remain part of the prosecution and which must be discarded.

Also Read

Trump picks fight with Georgia's governor, looks to avenge 2020 loss

Trump to skip Sept ABC debate, wants face off with Harris on Fox News

Trump, Vance return to Georgia after Harris' event in same Atlanta place

Trump proposes to debate VP Harris on Fox, her campaign calls him 'scared'

Few Americans trust Secret Service after gunman nearly killed Trump: Poll

Topics : Donald Trump Electoral battles US presidential election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon