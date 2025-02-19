Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump halts aid for representing unaccompanied kids in immigration court

Trump halts aid for representing unaccompanied kids in immigration court

The Interior Department gave no explanation for the stop-work order, telling the group only that it was done for causes outside of your control

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration on Tuesday stopped support for legal representation in immigration court for children who enter the US alone, a setback for those fighting deportation who can't afford a lawyer.

The Acacia Center for Justice says it serves 26,000 migrant children under its federal contract. The Interior Department gave no explanation for the stop-work order, telling the group only that it was done for "causes outside of your control" and should not be interpreted as a judgment of poor performance. The halt remains in effect until further notice.

The Interior Department and Health and Human Services Department, which oversees unaccompanied migrant children, did not respond to requests for comment.

 

Acacia says it runs the legal aid programme through a network of 85 organisations nationwide that represent children under 18.

The halt comes shortly after the Justice Department briefly stopped support for other contacts to provide legal information and guidance to people facing deportation. It restored funding after being sued by advocacy groups.

People fighting deportation may hire attorneys at their own expense but the government does not provide them. Groups that rely on federal support to represent children said the most vulnerable would suffer most under the decision to halt work on the USD 200 million contract.

"Expecting a child to represent themself in immigration court absurd and deeply unjust," said Christine Lin, director of training and technical assistance at the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Senate GOP advances budget bill that funds Trump's mass deportations

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump likely to impose 25% tariffs on US auto, drug, chip imports

Pope Francis

Pope Francis treated for pneumonia as his health condition worsens

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders removal of 'Biden era' attorneys over 'politicisation' of DOJ

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

US judge denies request to halt Musk's access to federal agencies for now

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump’s immigration agenda immigrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentApple iPhone SE Launch DateDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon