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Home / World News / Trump has 'no idea' how talks with Iran will go as negotiations begin

Trump has 'no idea' how talks with Iran will go as negotiations begin

The US president said he would know shortly if he felt Iran was acting in good faith about resolving the war

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump added that the US knew where mines had been placed in the Strait of Hormuz and that the military was bringing equipment to remove them. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 10:28 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump confirmed in a phone interview with NewsNation that talks among the US, Iran and Pakistan had begun, though he does not know how successful they could be.

When asked how negotiations would go, Trump said: "I have no idea."  The US president said he would know shortly if he felt Iran was acting in good faith about resolving the war.

Trump added that the US knew where mines had been placed in the Strait of Hormuz and that the military was bringing equipment to remove them.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 10:28 PM IST

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