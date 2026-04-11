Islamabad talks: US, Iran engage in direct negotiations, says report

Direct negotiations between the United States and Iran have officially commenced in Islamabad to find a lasting solution to the West Asia conflict, Pakistan's state media and a government official said.

"After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with delegations from the United States and Iran, formal round of direct negotiations between Iran and the United States has officially begun on Saturday evening," a senior official of the Shehbaz administration told PTI.

"Iran and the United States sit at one table -- landmark peace negotiations between Iran and the United States have begun in Islamabad, where both sides are sitting face-to-face for the first time after heightened tensions," Pakistan TV said.

It further said the arrival of high-level delegations, Pakistan's effective diplomacy, and positive statements from global leaders have strengthened hopes for a ceasefire and lasting peace in the region, while the world watches closely for the outcome of these crucial talks." The official said the Foreign Office is likely to issue a statement after the conclusion of the first round of direct talks between the two warring parties.

The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance, who is accompanied by President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and also includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with other leaders.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan desires to achieve "durable peace" in West Asia.

Appreciating Iran's engagement in the Islamabad Talks, the prime minister affirmed Pakistan's sincere resolve to continue playing its role as a mediator to help build momentum towards achieving meaningful results in the interest of regional and global peace and stability, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi attended the meeting from the Pakistani side with Iranian and US delegates.

The PMO shared a video from the exchange, showing PM Shehbaz greeting Ghalibaf and Araghchi by hugging them and shaking hands.

The talks are taking place during a two-week halt in the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began with US-Israeli attacks on February 28.

The conflict, which spread across West Asia and sent shockwaves through global economies, paused after Pakistan brokered a temporary ceasefire on April 8.