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Home / World News / Israel says it struck over 200 Hezbollah targets in last 24 hours

Israel says it struck over 200 Hezbollah targets in last 24 hours

In Israeli communities along the border with Lebanon sirens continued to warn of drone and rocket attacks from Lebanon throughout the day Saturday

Israel strikes Lebanon

Israel strikes Lebanon (Photo: X/@UNHCRLebanon)

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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The Israeli military said its air force hit infrastructure of the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon and was continuing to support its ground forces operating in southern Lebanon.

The statement came as Teheran was pressing for a halt to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in three-party talks that began Saturday afternoon between Iran and the US in Pakistan.

Earlier Saturday, the Lebanese state-run news agency reported at least three people killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon. There were no reported strikes in the afternoon hours.

In Israeli communities along the border with Lebanon sirens continued to warn of drone and rocket attacks from Lebanon throughout the day Saturday. There were no reports of injuries.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Hezbollah israel US Iran tensions BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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