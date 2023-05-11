close

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan claims he was beaten with sticks in custody

During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Khan appealed to the public to protest peacefully and not harm the country

IANS Islamabad
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grievances about his arrest on Thursday, claiming that he was abducted from the Islamabad High Court and beaten with sticks, which is not an acceptable treatment for even a criminal, media reports said.

Khan claimed that he was taken to various places, including the police lines, and had no knowledge of what was happening outside, Samaa TV reported.

Khan also mentioned that he had many cases registered against him, including on charges of terrorism, and demanded to see the arrest warrant. He also criticised those who want chaos and anarchy instead of elections, stating that a party that wants elections will not support such behaviour.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman urged his party workers to refrain from damaging public and private property, Samaa TV reported.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Khan appealed to the public to protest peacefully and not harm the country.

The court termed Khan's arrest by Pakistan's anti-corruption body as illegal, and ruled that the PTI chief should be released immediately. Khan was under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Imran Khan Pakistan PTI

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

