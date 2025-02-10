Business Standard

Home / World News / Trump says losing patience, compares freed Israelis to Holocaust survivors

Trump says losing patience, compares freed Israelis to Holocaust survivors

Trump said Arab nations would agree to take in Palestinians after speaking with him and insisted Palestinians would leave Gaza if they had a choice

Donald trump, Trump

Trump also suggested he was losing patience with the deal after seeing the emaciated hostages released this week

AP Mughraqa (Gaza Strip)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New details and growing shock over emaciated hostages renewed pressure Sunday on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to extend a fragile Gaza ceasefire beyond the first phase, even as US President Donald Trump repeated his pledge that the US would take control of the Palestinian enclave.

Talks on the second phase, meant to see more hostages released and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, were due to start February 3. But Israel and Hamas appear to have made little progress, even as Israeli forces withdrew Sunday from a Gaza corridor in the latest commitment to the truce.

Netanyahu sent a delegation to Qatar, a key mediator, but it included low-level officials, sparking speculation that it won't lead to a breakthrough. Netanyahu, who returned after a US visit to meet with Trump, is expected to convene security Cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

 

Speaking on Sunday, Trump repeated his pledge to take control of the Gaza Strip.

I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may do it through our auspices. But we're committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back. There's nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished," he told reporters onboard Air Force One as he traveled to the Super Bowl.

Trump said Arab nations would agree to take in Palestinians after speaking with him and insisted Palestinians would leave Gaza if they had a choice.

They don't want to return to Gaza. If we could give them a home in a safer area the only reason they're talking about returning to Gaza is they don't have an alternative. When they have an alternative, they don't want to return to Gaza."  Trump also suggested he was losing patience with the deal after seeing the emaciated hostages released this week.

I watched the hostages come back today and they looked like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition. They were emaciated. It looked like many years ago, the Holocaust survivors, and I don't know how much longer we can take that, he said.

Israel has expressed openness to the idea of resettling Gaza's population a revolutionary, creative vision, Netanyahu told his Cabinet on Sunday while Hamas, the Palestinians and much of the world have rejected it.

Egypt said it will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to discuss the "new and dangerous developments".

Trump's proposal has moral, legal and practical obstacles. It may have been proposed as a negotiation tactic to pressure Hamas or an opening gambit in discussions aimed at securing a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia condemned Netanyahu's recent comment that Palestinians could create their state there, saying it aimed to divert attention from crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza, including the ethnic cleansing they are being subjected to.

Qatar called Netanyahu's comment provocative and a blatant violation of international law.

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine Palestine deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

