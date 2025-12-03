Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump repeats claim of ending India-Pakistan conflict, seeks Nobel Prize

Trump repeats claim of ending India-Pakistan conflict, seeks Nobel Prize

We ended eight wars, But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope, Trump said in remarks at a Cabinet Meeting, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict and asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each of the eight wars he says he has ended.

We ended eight wars...But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope, Trump said in remarks at a Cabinet Meeting, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Every time I end a war, they say, if President Trump ends that war, he's going to get the Nobel Prize'. If I end that war, well, he won't get it for that war, but if he ever gets it for the next war'.

 

"Now they're saying, if he ever ends the war with Russia and Ukraine, he's going to get the Nobel Prize'. What about the other eight wars? India, Pakistan, think of all the wars I ended. I should get the Nobel Prize for every war, but I don't want to be greedy, Trump said.

The US President said he cares more about the lives being lost in these wars, and added that the 2025 Nobel Prize laureate Venezuelan activist Mara Corina Machado Parisca had said that he deserved the Nobel Prize.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump administration plans to expand travel ban to nearly 30 countries

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he will announce new Fed chair 'early next year'

nuclear weapon

US, Russia threats to resume nuclear tests raise global security fears

semiconductor, chip

What is xLight, the chip startup that has won Trump admin's support?

Ukraininan soldiers operate artillery at a position in Sumy region

Ukrainian troops near the front doubt Russia pact will bring lasting peace

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 60 times that he helped settle the tensions between the two neighbours.

New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aws

Amazon plans to use Nvidia tech in AI chips, roll out new servers

sebi, loans, MF, mutual funds, compensation, salary, bonus

Bosses tap bonus pools, cash awards to attract workers wary of AI

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Vladimir Putin accuses Europe of sabotaging US-led Ukraine peace efforts

Imran khan

Imran Khan 'perfectly fine' but facing mental torture, says sister

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

Chinese firms are finding ways to dodge Beijing's rare-earth export control

Topics : Donald Trump Nobel Prize Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg BossManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon