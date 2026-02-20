Friday, February 20, 2026 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Mexico, El Salvador seize over 10 tonnes of cocaine amid deadly US strikes

Mexico, El Salvador seize over 10 tonnes of cocaine amid deadly US strikes

Mexican authorities said the seizure was made with intelligence shared US Northern Command and the US Joint Interagency Task Force South

Cocaine, drugs

At least 145 people have been killed in those strikes since the US government began targeting those it calls 'narcoterrorists' last September

AP Mexico City
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The navies of El Salvador and Mexico announced drug seizures in the Pacific Ocean this week of more than 10 tonnes of cocaine, in contrast to deadly strikes by the US government that just this week left 11 people dead on three boats suspected of carrying drugs in Latin American waters.

The latest announcement came Thursday, when Mexico said it had seized nearly four tonnes of suspected drugs and detained three people from a semisubmersible craft, 250 nautical miles (463 kilometres) south of the port of Manzanillo.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said via X that the seizure from the sleek, low-riding boat with three visible motors brought the weekly total to nearly 10 tonnes, but he did not provide detail on the other seizures.

 

Mexican authorities said the seizure was made with intelligence shared US Northern Command and the US Joint Interagency Task Force South.

On Sunday, El Salvador's navy announced the largest drug seizure in the country's history of 6.6 tonnes of cocaine. The navy had intercepted a 180-foot boat registered to Tanzania, 380 miles (611 kilometers) southwest of the coast. Navy divers found 330 packages of cocaine hidden in the boat's ballast tanks. Ten men were arrested from Colombia, Nicaragua, Panama and Ecuador.

Also Read

Indonesian Flag

Indonesia signs trade deal with Trump admin, tariffs slashed to 19%

Donald Trump, Trump

Directing govt agencies to release files on UFOs, aliens and more: Trump

The United Nations headquarters in New York

US pays $160 million of $4 billion it owes to UN, Trump promises more funds

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says 9 Board of Peace members pledge $7 bn for Gaza relief

United States Energy Secretary, Chris Wright

US gives IEA one-year deadline to drop net zero focus or they'll quit

On Thursday, Salvadoran authorities gave access to the seized ship FMS Eagle, which had just arrived in the port of La Union. More than 200 wrapped bundles were lined up on the deck.

The Trump administration has pressured Mexico to make more drug seizures over the past year. The trafficking of drugs like fentanyl was the president's justification for tariffs on Mexican imports.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has responded with a more aggressive stance toward drug cartels than her predecessor, that has included sending dozens of drug trafficking prisoners to the United States for prosecution.

Sheinbaum has also expressed her disagreement with strikes by the US military in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean against boats suspected of carrying drugs.

At least 145 people have been killed in those strikes since the US government began targeting those it calls "narcoterrorists" last September.

The US strikes this week included two vessels carrying four people each in the eastern Pacific Ocean and another boat in the Caribbean carrying three people. The administration provided images of the boats being destroyed, but not evidence they were carrying drugs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nasa, Boeing Starliner, Jared Isaacman

Nasa labels Boeing Starliner mishap as one of worst disasters in new report

Christine Lagarde

ECB's Christine Lagarde urges global cooperation to protect world order

Google Pixel

Former Google engineers charged with stealing Pixel Phone processor secrets

Venezuela

Venezuela approves amnesty bill that could free many political prisoners

US Warship, USS Gravely

US sends largest force of warships, aircraft to Middle East in decades

Topics : United States Mexico US mexico drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance