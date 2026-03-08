Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says US will 'remember' as UK mulls support in war against Iran

Trump says US will 'remember' as UK mulls support in war against Iran

Trump has repeatedly criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggesting this week that he helped "ruin" the countries' historically close relationship after London blocked the US's initial use

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Britain is giving "serious thought" to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but added that the US does not need them to win the war with Iran, in the latest clash between the military allies.
 
Trump has repeatedly criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggesting this week that he helped "ruin" the countries' historically close relationship after London blocked the US's initial use of British bases to attack Iran.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he "will remember" the lack of British support during the conflict with Iran.
 
"The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East," Trump said.
 
"That's OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them any longer But we will remember. We don't need people that join Wars after we've already won!"

Also Read

Air India

Air India to operate special flights for UAE on March 8 amid Gulf crisis

US President Donald Trump

Trump urges Latin America to use military action to help US fight cartels

donald trump, trump, crypto

Trump grieves with families during return of soldiers killed in Iran war

White House, shutdown

White House halts federal security bulletin warning of Iran-related threats

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

West Asia crisis: 52,000 Indians returned after partial opening of airspace

 
The social media post comes after the British Ministry of Defence said on Saturday it was preparing the Prince of Wales aircraft carrier for possible deployment.
 
But no final decision has been taken about whether to deploy the aircraft carrier to the Middle East, a British official said.
Starmer has defended his decision not to allow US forces to use British bases to support initial strikes on Iran, saying he needed to be satisfied that any military action was legal and well planned.
 
He later granted US forces permission to use British bases for what he called defensive strikes against Iranian missiles in storage depots or launchers.
 
Starmer earlier this year criticised Trump's desire to buy Greenland and said his comments that European troops avoided frontline combat in the war in Afghanistan were "frankly appalling." 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

Balendra Shah's RSP makes history with landmark victory in Nepal election

Balendra Shah's RSP makes history with landmark victory in Nepal election

US Israel strike Iran

New strikes hit oil facility in Tehran as Israel vows 'many surprises'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rejects talks with Iran, raises notion of eliminating its leaders

donald trump, trump, crypto

Oil surges, but Trump downplays need to tap strategic petroleum reserve

Crude oil prices have fallen dramatically over concerns of a potential supply glut amid weak demand in the international market.

Kuwait cuts oil, refinery output as Strait of Hormuz remains blocked

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance