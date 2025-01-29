Business Standard

Trump signs order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for those under 19

It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for people under age 19. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for people under age 19.

It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures, Trump said in a statement.

It's the latest push by Trump to reverse policies set by the Biden administration to protect transgender people and their care. On Monday, Trump directed the Pentagon to conduct a review that is likely to lead to them being barred from military service.

 

The order directs that federally-run insurance programmes, including TRICARE for military families and Medicaid, exclude coverage for such care, and calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice.

Topics : Donald Trump administration Donald Trump Trump govt gender

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

