Home / World News / Ford recalls over 850K cars in US due to potential fuel pump failure

Ford recalls over 850K cars in US due to potential fuel pump failure

Ford plans to send out notification letters to affected owners starting July 14, to warn of safety risks related to potential fuel pump failure

Ford

The recall covers a wide range of Ford and Lincoln-branded vehicles made in recent model years (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ford is recalling more than 850,000 of its cars across the US because the low-pressure fuel pump inside the vehicles may fail and potentially cause an engine stall while driving, increasing crash risks.

The recall covers a wide range of Ford and Lincoln-branded vehicles made in recent model years. That includes certain Ford Broncos, Explorers and F-150s, as well as Lincoln Aviators and Navigators, documents published this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration note.

Ford plans to send out notification letters to affected owners starting this Monday (July 14), to warn of safety risks related to potential fuel pump failure. But a remedy is still under development, the NHTSA's recall report notes.

 

It wasn't immediately clear if there was an estimate for when a fix would become available. But this week's recall report noted that owners will receive an additional letter with instructions to take their car to an authorised dealer for that service when the time comes and that there will be no charge.

The Associated Press reached out to Ford for further comments Thursday.

The Michigan-based automaker isn't aware of any accidents or injuries related to this recall, this week's report notes.

But owners should look out for potential warnings. Prior to fuel pump failure, customers may encounter poor engine performance, for example, a check engine light or a decrease in engine power.

Fuel pump failure is more likely to occur during warm weather or if there's low fuel in the tank, the recall report notes. And loss of fuel pressure and flow can be caused by internal contamination of a car's jet pump, amid other factors. Ford also identified supplier changes during a review of the manufacturing process, the report adds.

Ford estimates that 10% of the 850,318 vehicles it's recalling in the US have this fuel pump risk. The recall covers certain Ford Broncos, Explorers and Lincoln Aviators between the 2021 and 2023 model years, in addition to 2021-2023 model year F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD and F-550 SD vehicles. Select 2021-2022 Lincoln Navigators, Ford Mustangs and F-150s are also impacted, as well as some 2022 Expeditions.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

