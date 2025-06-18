Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump administration gives 36 countries new deadline to avoid travel ban

Trump administration gives 36 countries new deadline to avoid travel ban

A diplomatic cable instructed embassies to assess if host nations will improve travel documentation, vetting process, and cooperate on resolving the status of their citizens living illegally in the US

Donald Trump, Trump

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation restricting travel from 12 countries and partially limiting entry from another seven. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has given 36 countries, most of them in Africa, a Wednesday deadline to commit to strengthening travel vetting procedures or risk a potential ban on their citizens entering the United States.
 
A diplomatic cable sent over the weekend by the US State Department instructed embassies and consulates in these countries to assess their host governments’ willingness to enhance travel documentation, improve vetting processes, and cooperate in resolving the status of their nationals living illegally in the US.
 
The cable, described to the Associated Press, warns that failure to act within 60 days could result in inclusion on the US travel ban list, which currently covers 12 countries. Of the 36 countries identified, 25 are in Africa. 
 
 

Vetting standards and deportation cooperation central to US demands

 
While declining to comment on specifics, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed the administration’s push for stronger documentation standards, deportation cooperation, and assurances that foreign nationals do not pose a security threat.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Trump to extend TikTok's deadline by 90 days; to sign order: White House

Natanz nuclear facility in Iran

Israeli strikes damage Iran's main nuclear site at Natanz, says IAEA

China nuclear reactor

China targets 200GW nuclear capacity by 2040 to curb coal reliance

Geoffrey Hinton

Automation will replace white-collar jobs; manual trades safe: Father of AI

Strait of Hormuz

Explained: How a tanker crash near Strait of Hormuz impacts oil and India

 
“We’re looking at providing a period of time for these countries to improve their systems. If they fail to meet our standards—where we can trust the process and the information they provide—they’ll need to make necessary updates and changes to gain that trust,” Bruce said.
 

Full list of countries targeted by the US State Department cable

 
The 36 countries named in the cable include: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia and Zimbabwe. 
 

Renewed travel ban central to Trump’s immigration strategy

 
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation restricting travel from 12 countries and partially limiting entry from another seven. The new restrictions, effective from June 9, were introduced to “protect the nation from foreign terrorist and other national security and public safety threats,” Trump said.
 
The renewed travel ban forms part of Trump’s broader immigration agenda, focused on curbing undocumented migration, expediting deportations, and advancing construction of the US–Mexico border wall—central themes in his 2024 re-election campaign. 
 

Current US travel ban already affects multiple nations

 
The current ban applies to nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Partial restrictions apply to travellers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.  (With agency inputs)
     

More From This Section

US China flag, US-China flag

US-China tech fight widens after Taiwan blacklists Huawei, chipmaker SMIC

Los Angeles Protest, Protest

LA mayor lifts curfew imposed during protests against immigration raids

McKinsey chief, Bob Sternfels

Trump policies driving firms to explore markets beyond US: McKinsey chief

Container ship

Nuclear-powered ships may reshape trade with cleaner, faster transport

G7 leaders and heads of other nations at a session on AI, energy, Africa and West Asia, on Friday. (PHOTO: AP/PTI)

G7 leaders pledge to take joint action to tackle migrant smuggling

Topics : BS Web Reports Trump administration US travel ban Trump Travel ban travel ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon