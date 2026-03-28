Trump wants his legacy to be as 'great peacemaker', cites ending wars

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he hopes to be remembered as a "great peacemaker", highlighting his claims of resolving multiple long-running conflicts, while addressing the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Florida.

Responding to a question about his legacy, Trump said, " Well, I, I'll tell you what. So I told you that I settled eight wars. That means millions and millions of people. And some of those wars were going on, one was 34 years, one was 32 years, one was 29 years, one was 22 years. They were long-term wars, and a lot of people being killed every year."

He added that his efforts helped save lives across conflict zones. He said," So I've saved millions and millions of people. And I mean, I know it doesn't sound right for me to say this, but I'd love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker because I really believe I'm a peacemaker."

Meanwhile, Trump said another 3,554 targets remain in Iran that will be targeted by the US, stating that the military operations on these will be completed swiftly amid the conflict in the region. He outlined the scale of potential US military action on Iran, despite ongoing diplomatic talks to end the conflict.

"We have another 3,554 targets left. That'll be done pretty quickly. At some point, we're going to have to determine what we do," Trump said.

Referring to the incident of Iran targeting the US aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, Trump claimed that Tehran launched 101 missiles targeting the US carrier, describing it as "a very valuable thing that we had floating on the water" and added that all incoming missiles were successfully intercepted.

"Out of the 101 missiles shot, 101 missiles were shot down and spread out all over the sea," he said.

Trump further asserted that Iranian air defence capabilities had been significantly weakened. "They have no anti-aircraft, so we're just floating over the top looking for whatever we want," he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trump stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, till April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian Government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well".

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted that Tehran remains firm in its commitment to defend its sovereignty against " unprovoked American-Israeli aggression", during a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to Iranian State Media Press TV.

"The principled views of the Islamic Republic in affirmation of defence of Iran's national rights and interests are completely clear," Araghchi stated on Friday as quoted by Press TV.