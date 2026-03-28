Iran strikes on US base in Saudi injures 10 troops, damages several planes

An Iranian missile attack Friday left at least 10 American service members wounded and damaged several planes at a military base in Saudi Arabia, according to two US officials familiar with the situation.

Two of the troops were seriously wounded, one of the officials said. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.

The attack on Prince Sultan Air Base damaged several US refuelling aircraft, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. One of the officials said two of the troops were seriously wounded.

Satellite imagery that appeared to show the damage to the aircraft was posted online.

The attack, which involved an Iranian missile as well as unmanned drones, comes a day after President Donald Trump said Iran has been "obliterated" and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that "never in recorded history has a nation's military been so quickly and so effectively neutralised." US Central Command said earlier Friday that more than 300 service members have been wounded in the monthlong conflict. While most of the wounded have recovered and returned to duty, 30 remain out of action and 10 are considered seriously wounded.

This is not the first time that Prince Sultan Air Base has been targeted by Iran. Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, was wounded during a March 1 attack on the base and died days later. He is one of the 13 service members who have been killed in the war.

The attack was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.