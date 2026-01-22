Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 08:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump warns Powell won't be 'very happy' if he stays on at Federal Reserve

Trump warns Powell won't be 'very happy' if he stays on at Federal Reserve

The Trump administration has intensified its fight against the current Fed chair, issuing subpoenas hinting at a possible criminal probe into the central bank's renovation of Washington headquarters

Trump

President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Hadriana Lowenkron
 
President Donald Trump suggested that Jerome Powell would not enjoy his tenure if he stayed on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors after his term as chair expired, in the latest broadside against the central bank chief.
 
“We’ll see how it all works out,” Trump said in an interview from Davos, Switzerland with CNBC that aired Wednesday. But when pressed on Powell potentially staying on as a Fed governor until 2028, Trump who has been searching for a replacement chair, cautioned that “if that happens, his life won’t be very, very happy, I don’t think.”
 
 
The Trump administration has intensified its fight against the current Fed chair, issuing subpoenas hinting at a possible criminal probe into the central bank’s renovation of its Washington headquarters. Powell’s forceful pushback to that investigation — denouncing the probe as an attempt at “political pressure” — has spurred speculation that he might choose to stay on even after his term as chair ends in May.
 
Under such a scenario, Powell would likely retain strong influence over policymaking decisions at the world’s most powerful central bank. 

Also Read

Shehbaz Sharif, Donald Trump

Pakistan PM accepts Trump's invitation to join 'Board of Peace' on Gaza

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump backs lower loan rates, investor ban to make homes more affordable

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Decision on joining Board of Peace after consultation with partners: Putin

US President Donald Trump

Trump drops tariff threats over Greenland after Nato agrees to Arctic deal

India US trade talks, bilateral trade agreement, BTA negotiations, Rajesh Agrawal, Brendan Lynch, USTR, Sunil Barthwal, Modi Trump trade deal, tariffs, commerce department

Markets giving too much importance to pending India-US trade deal: Analysts

 
By staying on, Powell would also deny Trump another opening on the Board of Governors. Unless another current governor were chosen as the next chair, that would force the White House to use the position currently occupied by Governor Stephen Miran to install Trump’s pick at the central bank. 
 
Miran, who is on unpaid leave from his post as a senior economic adviser to the president, was confirmed to a term that concludes this month, but can stay on until replaced.
 
Trump’s months-long search for a new Fed chair appears to be nearing its conclusion, with the president on Wednesday saying that he had whittled down the list of contenders in what is seen as a four-person race.
 
“I’d say we’re down to three, but we’re down to two, and I probably can tell you we’re down to maybe one in my mind,” Trump said.
 
BlackRock Inc.’s Rick Rieder, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Fed Governor Christopher Waller and former governor Kevin Warsh are seen as the final candidates after a search that was led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
 
Hassett was previously considered the frontrunner for the role but last week Trump expressed worries that moving Hassett to the Fed would deprive his administration of a powerful messenger on economic policy, a concern he reiterated on Wednesday.
 
“I like actually keeping him where he is,” Trump said.
 
Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, has gained momentum, according to some people familiar with the matter, who say he is viewed as potentially easier to confirm.
 
The Trump administration’s subpoenas to the Fed have also threatened to complicate Trump’s ability to secure confirmation for whomever he picks to replace Powell. Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican on the chamber’s banking committee, has vowed to oppose any Fed nomination until that case is resolved. 
 
Trump downplayed concerns about that scenario in the CNBC interview, replying to questions with a “whatever.”
 
“He’s not going to be a senator too much longer,” he said of Tillis, who is not seeking reelection this year.
               

More From This Section

The TikTok House pavilion on the Promenade ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026

TikTok Canada to continue operations as court orders security review

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

It was 'sovereign decision' to send cartel members to US: Mexican President

Bill Clinton, Bill, Clinton

House Republicans move to hold Clintons in contempt in Epstein probe

Iran, Iran protest

Iran issues 1st official death toll from protests, saying 3,117 were killed

US President Donald Trump

US won't use force to take Greenland, says Donald Trump in Davos

Topics : Donald Trump US Federal Reserve US Fed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance