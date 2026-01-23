Trump withdraws Canada's invite to join Board of Peace after Davos face-off

US President Donald Trump on Friday withdrew the invitation from Canada to join the Board of Peace.

In what appeared to be a curt post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump reiterated his stance of calling it the "most prestigious board" to ever be assembled.

He said, "Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The development follows after US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed the charter to formally launch his "Board of Peace" initiative at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, describing it as a major step towards global conflict resolution.

Calling it a "very exciting day, long in the making", Trump said, "We're going to have peace in the world," and added, "And we're all stars."

In his opening remarks, Trump said, "Just one year ago the world was actually on fire, a lot of people didn't know it," but claimed "many good things are happening" and threats worldwide "are really calming down."

Trump, flanked by leaders from founding member countries, said his administration was "settling eight wars" and claimed that "a lot of progress" had been made towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump has previously also described the newly-formed body as potentially the "most prestigious board ever formed."

The formation of the Gaza Board of Peace, as part of Phase 2 of the 20-Point Peace Plan to end the conflict in West Asia, aims to promote stability and oversee post-conflict reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

The Board of Peace was proposed by Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly.

Administration officials said around 35 nations had committed to join, while 60 nations received invitations. Trump also suggested the new body could assume roles currently held by the United Nations.

Earlier on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum, the US President had slammed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the latter's remarks at the WEF, saying that the country should be more "grateful" toward the US.

During his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the WEF in Davos, Trump said its northern neighbour "gets a lot of freebies" from Washington, noting that it is not as grateful as it should be.

"Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should also be grateful, but they're not. I saw your Prime Minister yesterday; he wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us," Trump said, adding that his plan to build a "Golden Dome" missile defence system will also provide protection to Canada.

"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," Trump said, underscoring the strategic and security role of the US in protecting its northern neighbour.

Trump's remarks were aimed at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who, in his WEF address, highlighted "an era of great power rivalry, where the rules-based order is fading," and also opposed tariff coercion, in a veiled reference to Washington's use of the financial tool to acquire Greenland.

On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned that the world is witnessing a fundamental "rupture" in the global order rather than a gradual transition, cautioning against weaponising trade, finance, and supply chains.

In his address at the WEF, Carney opposed tariff coercion in a veiled reference to Washington --including measures linked to Greenland--and urged renewed multilateral engagement to safeguard sovereignty, stability and prosperity.

He noted that the era of a stable, rules-based international system had given way to a harsher geopolitical reality marked by great power rivalry.