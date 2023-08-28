Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.41%)
65152.33 + 265.82
Nifty (0.37%)
19336.65 + 70.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.10%)
5494.45 + 59.65
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
38680.35 + 209.10
Nifty Bank (0.61%)
44499.55 + 268.10
Heatmap

Two killed, five injured in Ukraine after Russia launched missile strike

Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's office, said the strike caused an explosion at an oil mill in the village of Hoholeve

Russia Ukraine conflict

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials on Monday claimed that Russia launched strikes across Ukraine overnight, killing at least one person and damaging homes and infrastructure, CNN reported | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least two people were killed and five others injured after Russia launched a missile strike on Monday on a Ukraine village, CNN reported citing a senior Ukrainian official.
Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's office, said the strike caused an explosion at an oil mill in the village of Hoholeve.
Local officials said search operations and the removal of rubble are ongoing.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters that its Air Defense Troops have foiled Kyiv's attempt to attack Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone and shot it down in the Moscow Region, as per TASS News Agency.
"On August 28, at about 4:30 am Moscow time, the Air Defense Troops foiled another attempt of the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone. It was destroyed in the air over the territory of the Lyubertsy district of the Moscow Region," the ministry said.
While Moscow's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on his Telegram channel wrote, "Today the Air Defense Troops destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow in the Lyubertsy area. For the time being, there are no casualties and no destruction. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident."

Also Read

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

North Korea fires missile that may have been a new type of weapon

China says it successfully conducted mid-course missile interception test

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Want Musk to be my presidential adviser: Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump lawyers back in DC court over trial date in 2020 election case

8 US Marines remain in hospital after aircraft crash killed 3 in Australia

Apple, Tesla links mean China can't pressure business: Foxconn's Terry Gou

Nasa sends SpaceX Crew-7 to International Space Station for exploration

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials on Monday claimed that Russia launched strikes across Ukraine overnight, killing at least one person and damaging homes and infrastructure, CNN reported.
In Kherson, at least one person died and two others were injured after Russian forces shelled residential areas, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the southern region's military administration.
"The enemy carried out 69 shellings over the past 24 hours, launching 395 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, UAVs, and aircraft," Prokudin said on Telegram Monday.
In central Ukraine, Russian strikes hit infrastructure in the Poltava region, said Dmytro Lunin, the head of its regional military administration.
Missile attacks damaged homes in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, while the nearby Nikopol district was shelled, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, according to CNN.
Ukrainian air defences destroyed four cruise missiles over the past day, the military said Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict missile strike Death toll

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon