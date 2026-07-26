Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China, over 340,000 evacuated

Typhoon Noul made landfall early Sunday and was bringing winds and heavy rain to southern China, including Hong Kong, over the weekend. It prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in Guangdong province with the region on high alert and dozens of flights were cancelled.

China's national weather centre said Noul made landfall along the coast of Huidong county of the city of Huizhou in the southern Guangdong province at approximately 3:50 am local time on Sunday.

Hong Kong's Observatory said Noul, with maximum sustained winds of 145 kph (90 mph) near its centre, was moving Sunday into inland Guangdong and weakening progressively, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the region.

More than 3,40,000 people had been relocated for safety by Saturday afternoon in Guangdong province, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Train services in the province were canceled for Sunday, according to the China News Service.

China's National Meteorological Centre expected parts of southern Guangdong and southeastern Fujian provinces to experience heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend.

Hong Kong airport's website showed more than 150 flights were canceled for Saturday and Sunday.

As Noul approached Hong Kong, parts of a large scaffolding on a high-rise building collapsed Saturday afternoon, local police said, adding that initial reports indicated there were no injuries.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said Noul was bringing rainfall to parts of southern and eastern Taiwan. It was passing over waters south of Taiwan, and was moving away from the island Saturday.

Earlier this month, Typhoon Bavi brought strong winds and rain to eastern China, leading to the evacuation of more than 2 million people. It made landfall on July 11. Another, Maysak, made landfall in southern China on July 3.