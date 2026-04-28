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Home / World News / UAE to exit Opec, Opec+, reiterates commitment to stable global oil markets

UAE to exit Opec, Opec+, reiterates commitment to stable global oil markets

In a statement on Tuesday, the UAE said the move, effective May 1, 2026, aligns with its broader economic and strategic priorities, including increased investments in domestic energy production

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Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced its decision to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and the Opec+ alliance. The decision comes at a time of heightened supply disruptions linked to regional conflict involving Iran.
 
In a ministry statement on Tuesday, the UAE, which joined the group in 1967 through Abu Dhabi, said the move would take effect from May 1, 2026.
 
It added that the decision aligns with its broader economic and strategic priorities, including increased investments in domestic energy production. It also said its focus remains on maintaining a “responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets".
 
 
Despite leaving the grouping, the country sought to reassure markets of its continued commitment to stability. “Following its exit, the UAE will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions,” it said.
 
The statement also emphasised that the decision does not signal a withdrawal from global cooperation. “This decision does not alter the UAE’s commitment to global market stability or its approach based on cooperation with producers and consumers. Rather, it enhances the UAE’s ability to respond to evolving market needs,” it added.

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The UAE said the move followed a detailed review of its production policy and future capacity. “This decision follows a comprehensive review of the UAE’s production policy and its current and future capacity and is based on our national interest and our commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs,” the statement read.
 
The exit comes at a time when global oil markets have been roiled by disruptions in key supply routes, particularly in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE acknowledged near-term volatility but noted that there continues to be long-term growth in global energy demand.
 
The UAE added its policies would remain grounded in market balance. “The UAE reaffirmed that its production policies will be guided by responsibility and market stability, taking into account global supply and demand,” the statement read.
 
It further outlined plans to continue investing across the energy spectrum. “It will continue investing across the energy value chain, including oil, gas, renewables, and low-carbon solutions, to support resilience and long-term energy system transformation,” it said.
 

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Topics : UAE OPEC global oil prices International News

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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