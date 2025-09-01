Ukraine arrests suspect in killing of ex-parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukrainian officials arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former parliament speaker and prominent pro-Western politician Andriy Parubiy.
Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released.
The necessary investigative actions are ongoing. I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public, Zelenskyy said.
Parubiy, 54, was a lawmaker from the Lviv region who participated in Ukraine's Orange Revolution in 2004 and led self-defense volunteer units during the Maidan protests of 2014, which forced pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from office. He was parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.
