Ukraine arrests suspect in killing of ex-parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy

Ukraine arrests suspect in killing of ex-parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy

Sep 01 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Ukrainian officials arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former parliament speaker and prominent pro-Western politician Andriy Parubiy.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released.

The necessary investigative actions are ongoing. I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public, Zelenskyy said.

Parubiy, 54, was a lawmaker from the Lviv region who participated in Ukraine's Orange Revolution in 2004 and led self-defense volunteer units during the Maidan protests of 2014, which forced pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from office. He was parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.

 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

