Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ukraine's Nato membership 'key question' in talks with US: Kremlin aide

Ukraine's Nato membership 'key question' in talks with US: Kremlin aide

Moscow insists that Ukraine must never be permitted to enter the Western military alliance, calling it a core security concern

Russia-US flag

Putin's top adviser Yury Ushakov said the nearly five-hour talks held a day earlier with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner did not produce a breakthrough | Image: Shutterstock

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ukraine's push for Nato membership emerged as a "key question" of discussion during Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with senior American officials in Moscow, the Kremlin said.

Putin's top adviser Yury Ushakov said the nearly five-hour talks held a day earlier with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner did not produce a breakthrough on efforts to advance peace negotiations over Ukraine, but noted that the issue of Kyiv's Nato aspirations featured prominently, Al Jazeera reported.

"The American partners have confirmed their readiness to take into account our considerations and our key proposals," Ushakov told reporters.

Kyiv has long maintained that joining Nato is essential for ensuring its security against future Russian aggression. Moscow, however, insists that Ukraine must never be permitted to enter the Western military alliance, calling it a core security concern, Al Jazeera reported.

 

Ushakov said that "no compromise" was reached on territorial issues, while describing the meeting as one of the most extensive exchanges between Washington and Moscow since the conflict began

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin's rare state visit: Russia Prez to land in New Delhi on Thurs evening

PM Modi and Russian Prez Putin

Datanomics: Trade, energy and defence in focus as Putin visits Indiapremium

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pardons Texas Democratic Rep. Cuellar in bribery and conspiracy case

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Kremlin says Putin accepts some US peace ideas as talks on Ukraine continue

National flags of India and Russia are placed on a light pole ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, December 3, 2025 (Photo: Reuters)

How Relos strategic military logistics pact can boost India-Russia ties?

He noted that both delegations reviewed potential paths toward a settlement, but key disputes remained unresolved.

"We are no closer to resolving the crisis in Ukraine, and there is much work to be done," he said, adding that discussions continued late into the Wednesday night.

He confirmed that while fresh proposals were presented by the American side, major sticking points persisted around Ukrainian territory. Ushakov said senior Russian officials, including investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, were present for the talks, which examined multiple options for ending hostilities.

Ushakov stressed that the discussions would remain private. "The discussion was confidential," he said. "We agreed not to disclose the substance of the negotiations."

According to him, meaningful progress has yet to be achieved, but diplomatic engagement "continues." The Kremlin adviser also said Putin asked Witkoff to pass "a number of important political signals" directly to President Trump.

"They will present their findings to Trump and contact us," he said, indicating that further communication between the two governments is planned.

In Washington, Trump told a cabinet meeting that his representatives were in Moscow "to see if we can get it settled," while acknowledging that the situation is "not easy." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been revising elements of the American peace framework to address concerns from Ukraine and European governments, said Witkoff's mission was aimed at moving negotiations forward.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the Moscow meeting was "reasonably good" but it's unclear what happens now, Al Jazeera reported.

Ahead of meeting the US delegation, Putin criticised European involvement in the peace process, accusing EU governments of submitting proposals "aimed at only one thing: to block the entire peace process altogether."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking in Dublin, said Kyiv would evaluate the outcome of the Moscow discussions. "There will be no easy solutions. It is important that everything is fair and open, so that there are no games behind Ukraine's back," he said, adding that his government expected immediate updates from the US side.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Doctor who sold ketamine to actor Matthew Perry gets 2.5 years in prison

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israel receives remains of possible hostage, plans to reopen Gaza crossing

US visa, US immigration, green card

US to restrict visas for Nigerians involved in violence against Christians

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth's use of Signal posed risk to US personnel, finds Pentagon watchdog

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents: US Treasury Secretary

Topics : NATO Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon