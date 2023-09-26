Ukrainian airline selects IBS to power commercial operations' restart

Ukraine's largest airline SkyUp Airlines, and its Maltese subsidiary SkyUp Malta have selected Technopark-based IBS Software to overhaul its commercial operations management, as they restart full-scale operations in the European Union amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

IBS Software, a global leader in providing SaaS (Software as a service) solutions to the travel and cargo industry, is offering a digitally native passenger services system (PSS) to help SkyUp to overhaul its previous platform and deliver greater flexibility, as it recommences scheduled flights, it said in a statement here on Tuesday.

SkyUp, a digital-first airline, has attracted widespread attention for its innovative actions since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, including the evacuation of its aircraft from closed airspace, its pivot to become an ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider, and most recently achieving an Air Operator Certificate in Malta so the airline can operate anywhere in Europe, the release said.

As SkyUp Airlines gears up to restart full-scale operations in the EU following its temporary stint as an ACMI and charter airline, transforming its inhouse IT system into a world-class PSS is a significant part of its journey, it added.

The release said that IBS Software's cloud and NDC (New Distribution Capability)-native PSS platform will enable SkyUp to react to changing market conditions, giving them the ability to dynamically price fares and ancillary services and handle continuous pricing via a multitude of distribution channels.

Importantly, the new platform also allows SkyUp to run both its core airline and the Maltese subsidiary from one platform, enabling the airline to feed their inhouse tour operator as well as their rapidly expanding partner network of travel agencies via their direct channel, it said.

Lyudmyla Slobodianiuk, CCO of SkyUp Airlines, said, "IBS Software's cloud-native PSS will provide the platform for us to move quickly and adapt to changing market conditions. We are convinced the partnership will be an important foundation for future success."



Benjamin Simmons, Vice President and Regional Head of Europe and Africa at IBS Software said, "It is an honour to work with such a resilient and innovative airline as it continues to transform its business to overcome the adversity of both COVID and war. By supporting its commitment to replace legacy systems with next generation technology to serve its customers, we look forward to supporting SkyUp as it starts a new and exciting chapter in its history.