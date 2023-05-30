Ukrainian Parliament backs 50-year sanctions on Iran, including trade bans

The Ukrainian Parliament has endorsed a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on Iran for 50 years, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on Telegram.

The sanction bill, which was submitted to the Parliament by President Volodymyr Zelensky, was on Monday supported by 328 votes in favour, with the required minimum of 226, Xinhua news agency reported.

On May 27, the NSDC approved a decision, envisaging the introduction of restrictive measures against Iran, which include a complete ban on trade with military equipment and dual-use goods and services.

The sanctions also include the suspension of transit of resources, flights and transportation in Ukraine by Iranian residents.

The prohibition of performing some economic and financial obligations in favor of Iranian residents and a ban on the transfer of technologies to Iranian residents are also on the sanction list.

Earlier this month, Zelensky said Iran was supplying combat drones to Russia, which are used in attacks against Ukraine.

--IANS

int/sha