UN deputy secretary-general initiates women-centric talks in Afghanistan

Kanni Wignaraja, the UN Assistant Secretary-General, has arrived in Afghanistan to delve into conversations regarding projects concerning women, including livelihood, empowerment, the provision of essential services, and participation in society, as reported by The Khaama Press.

In an official post on X, the United Nations disclosed on February 16 that Wignaraja will partake in dialogues focusing on women's issues, encompassing livelihood, empowerment, access to essential services, and societal engagement.

According to The Khaama Press, Wignaraja maintains her role as the Regional Director for Asia-Pacific at the UN Development Office.

In addition to her scheduled agenda, she is set to engage with development partners and representatives from the private sector, signalling a comprehensive approach to addressing Afghanistan's challenges.

The organization further specified that Wignaraja will convene with development partners and private company representatives during her visit, as per The Khaama Press.

This initiative unfolds amidst repeated visits by UN officials to Afghanistan, aimed at bolstering women's rights and involvement in decision-making processes alongside de facto authorities to alleviate constraints.

As diplomatic and multilateral endeavors intensify, the involvement of eminent figures such as Wignaraja, Amiri, and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammad accentuates the urgency and intricacy of Afghanistan's prevailing issues.

This underscores the imperative for synchronized action and international community support.

The visit underscores the UN's commitment to advancing women's rights and societal inclusion in Afghanistan, recognizing the pivotal role of collaborative efforts in navigating the country's complex landscape.

The engagement of high-ranking UN officials reflects the organization's dedication to addressing Afghanistan's multifaceted challenges and fostering sustainable solutions through inclusive dialogue and partnership.

Meanwhile in Doha, the second two-day meeting convened by the UN on Afghanistan is underway in the absence of Islamic Emirate representation.

Hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, special representatives for Afghanistan of at least 20 countries have come together in Doha, Qatar, and are expected to discuss a number of issues behind closed doors. Discussions are also expected to take place about the appointment of a new UN special representative for Afghanistan; the review of the report of Feridon Sinirlioglu, the special coordinator of the UN; and human rights issues, especially women's rights.