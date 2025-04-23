Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UN to review impact of its agency helping Palestinian refugees in Gaza

UN to review impact of its agency helping Palestinian refugees in Gaza

Israel has banned the agency, known as UNRWA, from operating on its territory, but its Palestinian staff have still been key to delivering aid and running medical clinics in Gaza

United Nations

The agency has been providing aid and services including health and education to some 2.5 million Palestinians in Gaza. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations chief appointed a British human rights activist on Tuesday to carry out a strategic review of the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees to assess its impact under the"present political, financial, security and other constraints.

Israel has banned the agency, known as UNRWA, from operating on its territory, but its Palestinian staff have still been key to delivering aid and running medical clinics in Gaza, even though Israel has cut off all humanitarian deliveries since March 2.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who announced the review, said Ian Martin, a former head of Amnesty International, would also be looking at the consequences and risks for Palestinian refugees of UNRWA's operations. 

 

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 to provide relief for Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes before and during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, which followed the establishment of Israel, as well as their descendants, until there is a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The agency has been providing aid and services including health and education to some 2.5 million Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, as well as 3 million more in Syria, Jordan and Lebanon. This month, Israel ordered six UNRWA schools in east Jerusalem to close.

Also Read

Israel attacks on Gaza

Israeli strikes kill 14 in Gaza, destroy rubble-clearing equipment

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel admits 'professional error' in Gaza strike that killed 15 medics

Israel vs Palestine, Israel, Palestine

Israeli probe finds 'professional failures' in Palestine medic killings

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel has 'no choice' but to continue fighting in Gaza, says Netanyahu

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israeli strikes on Gaza kills over 90 people in last 48 hours: Palestinians

Dujarric stressed that the review is not about changing UNRWA's mandate.

We're trying to see how, in this very complex environment, UNRWA can best deliver for the Palestine refugees it serves, for the communities it serves, he told reporters. "They deserve to be assisted by an organisation by UNRWA that can work in the best possible manner given all these challenges.

Israel alleged that 19 out of UNRWA's approximately 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and set off the war in Gaza.

UNRWA said it fired nine staffers after an internal UN investigation concluded that they could have been involved, although the evidence was not authenticated and corroborated.

Israel later alleged that about 100 other Palestinians in Gaza were Hamas members, but never provided any evidence to the United Nations.

Israel has maintained that other UN agencies can take over from UNRWA, but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly said they cannot. Dujarric said Tuesday in response to a question about the Israeli position that the review was solely to try to improve UNRWA.

He said Martin, who led a strategic review of the UN mission in Somalia and was a member of a high-level independent panel looking at UN peace operations, would submit his report in mid-June.

Israel cut off aid deliveries to Gaza to pressure Hamas for another ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages taken on October 7.

UNRWA's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini issued a statement urging Israel to lift its 50-day siege, saying 2 million people in Gaza, a majority of them women and children, are undergoing collective punishment. Israel's military response to the October 7 attack has killed over 51,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry, which doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Humanitarian aid is being used as a bargaining chip and a weapon of war, Lazzarini said. Hunger is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade. The wounded, sick and elderly are deprived of medical supplies and care.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Boeing Co

Boeing sells Jeppesen and other digital assets to Thoma Bravo for $10.6 bn

Macquarie Logo,Macquarie

Nomura to buy Macquarie's US, European asset management units for $1.8 bn

Harvard University

US academic leaders unite against Trump's higher education policies

Trump tariffs

US imposes tariffs as high as 3,521% on solar imports from Southeast Asia

IMF, International monetary fund

IMF economist backs central bank independence after Trump's remarks

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Gaza United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon