Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US adds 119,000 jobs in September as unemployment rate climbs to 4.4%

US adds 119,000 jobs in September as unemployment rate climbs to 4.4%

Nonfarm payrolls increased 119,000 after the prior month was revised to a decline, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Thursday

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 per cent, the highest in nearly four years and reflecting an increase in the size of the labor force. | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US job growth picked up in September and the unemployment rate ticked higher, suggesting the labor market showed signs of stabilizing before the government shutdown.
 
Nonfarm payrolls increased 119,000 after the prior month was revised to a decline, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Thursday. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 per cent, the highest in nearly four years and reflecting an increase in the size of the labor force. 
The September jobs report, originally due Oct. 3, was the first major missed data point in the government shutdown. But because BLS had already completed data collection by the time the shutdown began Oct. 1, the report is among the first to be published following the reopening. 
 
The September advance was concentrated in health care and leisure and hospitality. Manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and business services showed declines. Private payrolls increased in September by the most in five months. 
The dated snapshot, including the 4,000 drop in August payrolls, suggests an uneven US labor market heading into the final quarter of the year. Prior reports had shown anemic hiring amid a low-hire, low-fire environment. That has since given way to a rash of layoff announcements, exacerbating Americans’ concerns about their job security. 

Also Read

US economy, united states, US Fed

US jobless claims fall to 231,000 after recent surge to 4-year high

US companies, US jobs hiring, hiring

US likely added modest 80K jobs in August, sign of cooling labour market

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares drop on tech pullback as investors await key US jobs data

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's war on numbers: Can US economic data still be trusted?

US visa, H4, H1B

Time to pause H-1B visas? US Republicans renew debate under Trump crackdown

This will be the last jobs report the Federal Reserve sees before its Dec. 9-10 meeting, and officials are divided over whether the slowdown in the labor market justifies another interest-rate cut then. Chair Jerome Powell said last month that another reduction in December is “not a foregone conclusion, far from it,” and “many” policymakers in October leaned against cutting rates again, according to the minutes of that gathering. 
Treasury yields declined and S&P 500 futures rose in early trading following the report. 
Separate data Thursday showed applications for US unemployment benefits fell to a three-week low in the period ended Nov.  15, the Labor Department said. Continuing claims, a proxy for those receiving benefits, climbed to the highest since late 2021. 
Canceled Report 
BLS said Wednesday that the October jobs report, which was due Nov. 7, won’t be published. Instead, those payrolls figures will be incorporated into the November report. That’s due Dec. 16, after the Fed’s next meeting. Key statistics like the unemployment rate, however, won’t be included.  
The survey of households that informs those figures couldn’t be collected due to the record-long government shutdown, and BLS said it can’t gather the data retroactively. 
Given the sharp slowdown in immigration seen this year, the household survey can offer a clearer picture of US labor market dynamics. The participation rate — the share of the population that is working or looking for work — increased to a four-month high in September, due to women. The rate for workers age 25-54, also known as prime-age workers, held at a one-year high.
Meanwhile, the number of people working part time for economic reasons declined by the most in a year, while the share of long-term unemployed fell. Permanent job losers rose to the highest since late 2021. 
At the same time, the report showed the monthly gain in average hourly earnings was the smallest since June. Economists pay close attention to this metric as a driver of household spending, which has become even more bifurcated with the wealthiest Americans propelling nearly half of total spending.  
Looking ahead, while the October payrolls figures will be published, they won’t necessarily offer a clear picture either. Economists expect a sharp decline in government employment as the federal workers who took the administration’s deferred resignation offers formally roll off payrolls.

More From This Section

United Nations Security Council

UN atomic watchdog urges Iran to give full data on nuclear stockpile

power outage

Paris blackout halts metros, darkens streets as thousands lose power

G20, G20 Summit

Leaders press on with G20 summit in South Africa without US and Trump

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Emergency declared in Washington to maintain fuel supply at Seattle airport

China, Japan, Taiwan, Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping

China's state-owned firms urge staff to avoid Japan trips as tensions rise

Topics : World News US jobs US job growth US unemployment rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon