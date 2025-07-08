Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US airport security may soon drop shoe removal rule for all travellers

US airport security may soon drop shoe removal rule for all travellers

TSA's reversal would end a policy that has been for nearly two decades one of the most visible - and criticized - features of the post-9/11 heightened US airport security system

shoe, shoe removal, airport security

The US requirement to remove footwear was made mandatory in August 2006 | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Allyson Versprille and Myles Miller
 
US travellers may soon no longer have to worry about removing their shoes to go through standard airport security checkpoints, a change that will likely speed up screening for airline passengers. 
The Transportation Security Administration is planning to update its policies to make the change, a move that would extend a benefit already available to individuals who pay for TSA PreCheck to most ordinary travellers, according to people familiar with the matter. 
 
TSA’s reversal would end a policy that has been for nearly two decades one of the most visible — and criticized — features of the post-9/11 heightened US airport security system. Critics, who’ve long dismissed the shoe rule as more security theater than actual security, have also faulted the policy for increasing wait times at security checkpoints at American airports.  
 

Also Read

Digi Yatra

Digi Yatra to expand to 15 more airports in India, says Siddharth Sharma

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Security clearance can't hinge on public perception: Çelebi to HC

PremiumBureau of Civil Aviation Security, BCAS (Photo: Vajiram & Ravi)

India revokes Çelebi's security clearance amid tensions with Türkiye

ED, Security, guard

Govt directs CISF to check cargo, in-line baggage amid tighter security

PremiumDelhi airport power outage terminal 3

Field reports on gender inclusion: Feminism takes different shapes

 
The change would also put the US in line with most other global aviation hubs including the European Union, Dubai, and Singapore, which typically don’t require travellers to take off their shoes when going through airport security. 
 
The US requirement to remove footwear was made mandatory in August 2006 — following a failed attempt in 2001 by “shoe bomber” Richard Reid to ignite explosives packed in one of his sneakers on an American Airlines flight.
 
“TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture,” the agency said in a statement when asked about the policy shift. “Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”
 
The plans were first reported by Caleb Harmon-Marshall, a former TSA officer and the creator of the Gate Access travel newsletter. 

More From This Section

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov

Appearance of Nato bases in Ukraine an immediate threat to Russia: Lavrov

Netanyahu and Trump White House meeting

Trump secures 2nd Nobel Peace Prize nomination - this time from Israeli PM

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein 'client list' does not exist, says Justice Department

The Samsung Electronics headquarters in Suwon, South Korea

Samsung's profit halves, falls 1st time since 2023 on chip business crisis

Boats sit after being washed ashore following deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas, U.S., July 5, 2025

Death toll from flooding in Texas over July Fourth weekend crosses 100

Topics : Airport security US airports Transportation US security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon