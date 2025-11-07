Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China plans 'many deals' with US for soybean if quality, prices align

China plans 'many deals' with US for soybean if quality, prices align

Beijing's intention to sign deals comes at a time when a Commerce Ministry official highlighted the massive need for soybeans in the country

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

Beijing’s intent to boost agricultural imports comes amid a growing domestic demand for soybeans, which is a key raw material in livestock feed and cooking oil production | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China has signalled its intent to sign “many deals” with US soybean exporters, provided that the prices remain competitive, days after reaching a bilateral agreement on agricultural trade, South China Morning Post reported.
 

What's happening

 
Beijing is seeking favourable terms, with the volume of future imports depending on the competitiveness of American crops, the South China Morning Post quoted an commerce ministry official as saying.
 
Chen Chao, director general of the Department of American and Oceanian Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce, on Thursday (local time) said, "With the adjusted tariffs, China will encourage companies to import agricultural products from the US in line with market principles."
 
 
He added that, along with the price competitiveness, if the quality is good and supply is sufficient, Chinese companies will reach "deals" with the US exporters and farmers.
 

Why it matters

 
Beijing’s intent to boost agricultural imports comes amid a growing domestic demand for soybeans, which are a key raw material in livestock feed and cooking oil production.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Trump hosts Central Asian leaders to counter China's rare earth dominance

The Chinese naval ship Qi Jiguang arrives at a commercial port in Sihanoukville, southern Cambodia, on October 10 (Photo: PTI)

India's gambit for the Indo-Pacific century

rare earth minerals, rare earths

US steps up investment in rare-earth firms to curb reliance on China

artificial intelligence, AI,

Alibaba's AI model leads global crypto trading test, outperforms GPT-5

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

China started reducing reliance on the West years before Trump tariffs

 
Soybeans have long been a flashpoint in US-China trade relations, with both nations exchanging tariffs and restrictions since 2018. However, the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping led to renewed cooperation, with Beijing pledging to resume large-scale soybean imports from the US.
 

By the numbers

 
  • According to a White House fact sheet released last week, China will buy at least 12 million tonnes of US soybeans between November and December 2025.
  • It would also buy 25 million tonnes annually for the next three years.
  • Earlier on Wednesday, China announced plans to remove additional tariffs of up to 15 per cent on some US agricultural products starting November 10.
  • Beijing has also removed 10 per cent of the additional tariffs imposed earlier on US soybeans.
 

Price competitiveness is a swing factor

 
According to a Reuters report, despite Beijing lifting some tariffs, price competitiveness continues to be a major factor. Citing analysts, the report noted that Brazil is cheaper than the US, with the Chinese buyers preferring Brazilian beans.
 
Brazilian soybeans for December shipment were priced at a premium of $2.25 to $2.30 over the January Chicago contract, compared with $2.40 a bushel that was offered for US beans shipped from the US Gulf Coast.
 

China's US soybean imports down

 
In 2024, China brought nearly 20 per cent of its soybeans from the US, down from 41 per cent in 2016, customs data revealed.
 
In 2025, China largely shunned soybean imports from Washington due to its high tariffs, costing American farmers billions of dollars in lost exports. 
 

More From This Section

South Korea, tower collapse

Collapse at retired South Korean power plant leaves at least 3 dead

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

These US airports may face flight cuts due to govt shutdown: Full list

Kassym Jomart Tokayev, Kassym, Jomart, Tokayev, Kazakhstan President

Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords with Israel in boost to Trump initiative

Elise Stefanik

Trump loyalist Stefanik to challenge Hochul for New York governor

United Nations

UN approves US-backed effort to lift sanctions on Syria's president

Topics : US China Soybean Beijing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon