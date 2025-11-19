Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 06:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US Congress passes bill to force release Epstein files, sends bill to Trump

US Congress passes bill to force release Epstein files, sends bill to Trump

The bill passed the House 427-1, with the only no vote coming from Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican who is a fervent supporter of Trump

The decisive, bipartisan work in Congress Tuesday further showed the pressure mounting on lawmakers and the Trump administration | Image Credit: Bloomberg

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Both the House and Senate acted decisively Tuesday to pass a bill to force the Justice Department to publicly release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a remarkable display of approval for an effort that had struggled for months to overcome opposition from President Donald Trump and Republican leadership.

When a small, bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced a petition in July to maneuver around House Speaker Mike Johnson's control of which bills reach the House floor, it appeared a longshot effort especially as Trump urged his supporters to dismiss the matter as a hoax.

But both Trump and Johnson failed in their efforts to prevent the vote. Now the president has bowed to the growing momentum behind the bill and even said he will sign it. Just hours after the House passed the bill, the Senate agreed to pass the bill with unanimous consent once it is sent to the Senate.

 

The bill passed the House 427-1, with the only no vote coming from Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican who is a fervent supporter of Trump. He said in a statement that he opposed the bill because it could release information on innocent people mentioned in the federal investigation.

The decisive, bipartisan work in Congress Tuesday further showed the pressure mounting on lawmakers and the Trump administration to meet long-held demands that the Justice Department release its case files on Epstein, a well-connected financier who killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019 on charges he sexually abused and trafficked underage girls.

These women have fought the most horrific fight that no woman should have to fight. And they did it by banding together and never giving up," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as she stood with some of the abuse survivors outside the Capitol Tuesday morning.

That's what we did by fighting so hard against the most powerful people in the world, even the president of the United States, in order to make this vote happen today, added Greene, a Georgia Republican and longtime Trump loyalist.

The bill's passage would be a pivotal moment in a yearslong push by the survivors for accountability for Epstein's abuse and reckoning over how law enforcement officials failed to act under multiple presidential administrations.

A separate investigation conducted by the House Oversight Committee has released thousands of pages of emails and other documents from Epstein's estate, showing his connections to global leaders, Wall Street powerbrokers, influential political figures and Trump himself. In the United Kingdom, King Charles III stripped his disgraced brother Prince Andrew of his remaining titles and evicted him from his royal residence after pressure to act over his relationship with Epstein.

The bill forces the release within 30 days of all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in federal prison. It would allow the Justice Department to redact information about Epstein's victims or continuing federal investigations, but not information due to embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:24 AM IST

