US Congressional leaders ready stopgap bill to extend govt funding to March

The bill would need Democratic support to pass the narrowly divided House

US Congress. File Photo: Commons

The stopgap bill, expected to be released on Sunday, would come as House Speaker Mike Johnson has been under pressure from his hard-right flank in recent days to jettison a recent bipartisan spending deal with Senate Democrats | File Photo: Commons

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congressional leaders are preparing a stopgap bill to keep the federal government running into March and avoid a partial shutdown next week.
The temporary measure will run to March 1 for some federal agencies whose approved funds are set to run out on Friday and extend the remainder of government operations to March 8. That's according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.
The stopgap bill, expected to be released on Sunday, would come as House Speaker Mike Johnson has been under pressure from his hard-right flank in recent days to jettison a recent bipartisan spending deal with Senate Democrats.
The bill would need Democratic support to pass the narrowly divided House.
Johnson insisted on Friday that he is sticking with the deal he struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, despite pressure from some conservatives to renegotiate. Moderates in the party had urged him to stay the course.
Still, in his first big test as the new leader, he has yet to show how he will quell the revolt from his right flank that ousted his predecessor.
"Our top-line agreement remains," Johnson said on Friday, referring to the budget accord reached January 7.
That accord sets $1.66 trillion in spending for the next fiscal year, with $886 billion of the tally going to defence.

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon