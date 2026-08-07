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Home / World News / US Court rules Trump must get Congress' approval for ballroom construction

US Court rules Trump must get Congress' approval for ballroom construction

A US appeals court ordered Donald Trump to halt construction of his proposed White House ballroom, ruling that he must first secure approval from Congress

Donald Trump,Trump

(Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

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An appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress to build his proposed White House ballroom, saying construction must stop.

The US Court of Appeals sided with historic preservationists who sued to stop construction. The court said it would stay its own ruling for two weeks to allow the administration to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump White House Courts

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 10:06 PM IST