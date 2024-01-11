Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US govt investigating Boeing's design of part that blew off jetliner

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that the investigation is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra exits when those doors are not required on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain (Photo: Reuters)

(Photo: Reuters)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Federal officials are investigating whether Boeing failed to make sure a panel that blew off a jetliner in midflight last week was properly designed and safe to use.
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that the investigation is focusing on plugs used to fill spots for extra exits when those doors are not required on Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The plug that blew off an Alaska Airlines Max 9 was found near Portland, Oregon, and will be be examined in a government laboratory.
This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again, the FAA said in a statement.
Boeing's manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they're legally accountable to meet.
The FAA notified Boeing of the investigation in a letter dated Wednesday. The agency asked the aircraft maker to present any evidence or statements in its defense within 10 business days.
The FAA has grounded Max 9 jets, including all 65 operated by Alaska and 79 used by United Airlines until Boeing can develop inspection guidelines and planes can be examined. Alaska has cancelled all flights by Max 9s through Saturday.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said this week they have not been able to find four bolts that are used to help secure the 63-pound door plug. They are not sure whether the bolts were there before the plane took off.

Also Read

Growth fundamentals of aviation sector strong, no slowdown: Boeing India

No adverse findings in Boeing 737 Max planes, says Akasa post-inspection

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Boeing questioned again about 737 Max plane after window, fuselage blowout

Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for maintenance

Plans for Britain's largest hydrogen production hub get green light

China is fast losing its place as must-have in the global portfolios

Britain to make big tech give rivals access to data under new plans

Trump in court for closing arguments after judge receives bomb threat

Firmly oppose interference in Maldives: China as Muizzu winds up visit

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States Boeing Aviation Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon