US identifies 3rd service member believed to be killed in Iranian attack

The US military has confirmed that a third service member is believed to be dead in Friday's attack on a base in Jordan and identified them as Sgt Angel S Rampersad, 28, of New York.

The confirmation brings the death toll to 18 US service members killed since the war began.

On Monday, the Pentagon identified 1st Lt Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, as the two other soldiers who were killed in Jordan in Friday's attacks. The soldiers were killed by Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in the first troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war. They were deployed to support a US mission against the Islamic State group, a US Central Command statement said.

After the attack, US Central Command announced that two servicemembers were killed and another was missing. The following day, the military command said that troops found unidentified remains and that an examination process to verify the remains was underway.

Now, the Pentagon says that Rampersad is believed to be that missing soldier and her official status is now "Duty StatusWhereabouts Unknown" and she is "believed to be deceased." Rampersad belonged to the same unit as Gonzales - the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command based in Ansbach, Germany.

Also, a US soldier killed in Iraq during a controlled detonation of an Iranian drone was identified as Sgt Michael Emmanuel Swinton, a 30-year-old father from North Carolina who had served for nearly a decade, according to a military statement Tuesday and his family.

Swinton will receive a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, and will be promoted to staff sergeant. The Army said it was investigating the circumstances of his death Sunday at an air base in Irbil.

He leaves behind a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter, his mother said.

"I will never recover from this," his wife, Mia Gonzalez-Swinton, posted Monday on Facebook. "We had so many plans for when you got back, I'm sick to my stomach." She said she was notified Sunday that he had been killed.

Two US Army soldiers were also killed in Jordan last week while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. They were the first US troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war.

His wife and kids were the center of his world, his mother, Christel Swinton Andujar, told The Associated Press.

"His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, the laughter he shared, the strength he gave others, and the unconditional love he poured into his family," she said via text message. "He will forever be missed, forever honoured, and forever our hero." Swinton enlisted in the Army in 2017 and was assigned to the 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He lived in Spring Lake, a popular off-base location for Fort Bragg families, according to pubic records. The military gave his hometown as Fayetteville, another nearby community.

"Sgt Swinton was an experienced noncommissioned officer who took great pride in his work and the people around him," said Brig Gen John L. Dawber, commanding general of the Army Air and Missile Defense Command. "He answered the call to duty with courage, honour, and selfless dedication." Renewed fighting between the US and Iran is now in its 10th day, with both sides launching barrages of strikes. Iran has attacked US allies in the region, and American soldiers are stationed across the Middle East.

Iranian authorities say US strikes in just the past three weeks have killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 500 others.

Both sides have targeted civilian infrastructure relied on by millions of people. Workers on ships, as well as foreign workers and others in Gulf nations, Israel and Lebanon have also died in the conflict.

The US State Department said in a new warning to Americans that "Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world." US President Donald Trump has said the war is necessary to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump, a Republican, now faces political pressure to bring the war to a close and avoid the kind of prolonged Middle East conflict he had campaigned against. The escalation has pushed oil prices higher in recent weeks.