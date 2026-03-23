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Home / World News / Groups backing Iran may target American interests, US warns citizens

Groups backing Iran may target American interests, US warns citizens

The warning comes as the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said that President Donald Trump is defanging the Iranian regime and bringing peace to West Asia

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Iran has warned of retaliatory attacks on regional infrastructure if Trump follows through on his ultimatum over the Strait of Hormuz | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 7:04 AM IST

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The US Department of State issued a worldwide warning for its citizens, saying that Iranian supporters may attack US citizens.

The warning said that the citizens must follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

"Worldwide Caution: The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in West Asia, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate. Periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. US diplomatic facilities, including outside West Asia, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world."

 

"Enroll at http://step.state.gov to receive the latest security alerts and follow the "US Department of State - Security Updates for US Citizens" channel on WhatsApp or @TravelGov on X. When planning travel, carefully read the Travel Advisory and detailed information for your destination, and any recent alerts at http://travel.state.gov/destination."

The warning comes as the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday said that President Donald Trump is defanging the Iranian regime and bringing peace to West Asia.

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Bessent said that Trump's actions are aimed at making the world a safer place.

In a post on X, he said, "US President Donald Trump is defanging the Iranian regime and bringing peace to West Asia. Given another year or two, it would have been impossible to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. There is no prosperity without security, and what we had before was the illusion of security. Thanks to President Trump's decisive action, our world is now a safer and more secure place."

Meanwhile, Iran has warned of retaliatory attacks on regional infrastructure if Trump follows through on his ultimatum over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has said he will "obliterate" Iran's power plants if it fails to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions US government Travel advisory

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:59 AM IST

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